Toronto’s 2025 People of the Year: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The champion | Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the Blue Jays to the World Series and showed the world he was born ready

By Mark Shapiro — President and CEO, Toronto Blue Jays

My first impression of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was that he was clearly a different level of talent — it was a different sound off his bat. He’s so young. In baseball age, he hasn’t even reached the prime of his career, and yet he’s always had to perform under this spotlight. He has had so many expectations heaped upon him because of his dad, because of his status as a prospect and the expectations of the franchise in the city and the country. But what we saw this season, and especially this post-season, was him embracing this role of leadership and the pressure of performing on the biggest stage. What he brings to the team has always been consistent, as far as his joy for playing the game and his love for his teammates. But this year, the ability to match that with his performance with the most at stake really was telling. In the most intense moments, he still shows the most carefree joy, and that has an impact on everyone around him: the team, the clubhouse, the organization and probably our fan base too. In what was arguably the most special baseball moment for this city and this country since 1993, he led this team on and off the field to provide lifelong memories for all Canadians.

By Peter Ash — journalist at TSN

I was at Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees and I remember barely hearing the PA announcer introducing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s name. The fans were excited and rightfully so; but what followed after that was something that most of us will be talking about for years to come. After signing a 14-year/$500 million dollar extension in April, Vladdy took matters into his own hands, following a stellar regular season with one of the greatest postseason runs of all time. And I, along with many other Blue Jays fans, couldn’t be any happier for it. From being the son of a hall-of-famer to potentially becoming one on his own, Guerrero Jr. has safely put himself among one of Toronto’s most beloved. He might’ve lost the World Series, but he definitely won the respect and admiration of Jays fans everywhere. And I hope he knows that.