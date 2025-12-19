Toronto’s 2025 People of the Year: Victoria Mboko

The athlete | Victoria Mboko

Victoria Mboko made history as the youngest Canadian to win the National Bank Open in the Open Era

By Kayla Cross — Team Canada doubles partner, friend

I’ve known Vicky Mboko since we were six, when we used to chase our older siblings around the courts at tournaments. Soon after, it was our turn, competing together around the world. It’s surreal looking back on it. From playing U14 World Juniors to representing Canada at the Billie Jean King Cup in Japan six years later, we’ve come full circle with countless memories and sweet treats! “Destined to succeed” perfectly describes Vicky. From day one, she has been incredibly hardworking and laser focused, training at 5 a.m. as if it were totally normal. Her determination is matched only by her character: a big heart, endless humour that lights up any room and genuine humility. She had already achieved so much before the National Bank Open, but watching her reach and win the final in person was unforgettable. Vicky deserves this recognition not only for her incredible results, but also for the remarkable person she is, both on and off the court.

By Bianca Andreescu — Only other Canadian to claim the Canadian Open title in the last 50 years

It’s been amazing watching Vicky’s success this season. Watching her rise so quickly reminds me of why I fell in love with the game in the first place. She stands out not only thanks to her incredible athleticism, but also thanks to her maturity and composure on court. She competes with heart and fearlessness, and you can tell she truly loves the sport. Her success has been an inspiration not just for young players, but for all of us who share the court with her. I have no doubt she will continue to leave her mark on tennis in Canada for years to come.