Toronto’s 2025 People of the Year: Veronika Slowikowska

The comedian | Veronika Slowikowska

Veronika Slowikowska is the newest Canadian cast member on SNL — and the first since Norm Macdonald

By Leandra Earl — The Beaches guitarist, friend

There’s no one more deserving to be Toronto’s person of the year than Veronika. I’ve been saying it for years. My band, crew and I have been sending TikToks by her back and forth to each other, catching any local show of hers we can and cheering her on as she takes Saturday Night Live’s global stage by storm. She has been working hard at her craft for years, and this city could not be prouder of where it has taken her. I’ll be telling my grandkids about the time we shared a Coachella stage with her. No one makes us laugh harder — we love you, Veronika!