Toronto’s 2025 People of the Year: Raquel Urtasun

The tech entrepreneur | Raquel Urtasun

Raquel Urtasun is reimagining driverless trucks through Waabi, backed by Uber, Nvidia & Porsche

By Patricia Thaine — Co-founder and CEO, Private AI

I first met Raquel when I was taking Dr. Sanja Fidler’s course at the University of Toronto. We then reconnected at founder events in Toronto. She’s brilliant and, in addition to her expertise, whenever she talks about her students you can tell she goes above and beyond to ensure their visibility and success. It’s inspiring to see her focus and resolve in solving hard problems at scale while not forgetting to bring others up with her. She is an inspiration to entrepreneurs in Canada generally, not just in the AI industry, showing big problems can be tackled from a commercial lens, at scale, in Canada – without having to move to make that dream happen. She’s also affected numerous lives by sharing her expertise with students and the research community. Canada wouldn’t be the same without Raquel. She has a focus and resolve that’s rare. It’s not luck. It’s extremely diligent, focused, hard work and intelligence.