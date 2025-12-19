HomeCityToronto's 2025 People of the Year: Mike Myers
Los Angeles, USA 16th Nov, 2024 Mike Myers arrives at the Vulture Festival 2024 held at the nya studios East in Hollywood, CA on Saturday, ?November 16, 2024 (Photo By Sthanlee B Mirador/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News
Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA. Credit: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News
Toronto’s 2025 People of the Year: Mike Myers

Julia Mastroianni
Julia Mastroianni

The Canadian | Mike Myers

Mike Myers stood up to our southern frenemies and created a catchphrase heard around the world: “Elbows up!

bruce mccullochBy Bruce McCulloch — The Kids in the Hall member, friend

I remember once The Kids in the Hall were doing a show in a tiny comedy club in Toronto, and I looked up and there was Mike: standing at the side of the stage and grinning at us. I asked him, “What are you doing here?” He said, “I just wanted to watch you guys work.” And then he said, so genuinely, “Congratulations on all your success,” which was hilarious because I think I made $200 that night. This was the same month that Wayne’s World was making $100 million. We all loved how humble he was with his great success and how it felt like he only did things that he wanted to do, which of course is every comedian’s dream. I think absolutely everyone loves him because his characters are kind and vulnerable and mischievous, just like he is. His work has taught me something: that comedy can be both strange and popular, which gives hope for all us freaks who love him.

By Scott Thompson — The Kids in the Hall member, friend

The first time I saw Mike onstage I had just met the Kids in the Hall and I thought, “Oh no, this guy is going to be trouble.” So I secretly arranged for him to move to England with his comedy partner Neil Malarkey before the Kids fell in love with him. I knew that a talent that big could not be stopped no matter what but I had to try. Now I’m glad I failed. Turns out there was room for all of us. 

