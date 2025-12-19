Toronto’s 2025 People of the Year: Eric Chong

The chef | Eric Chong

Eric Chong received Toronto’s only new Michelin star this year, for aKin, and won the Young Chef Award

By Mary Berg — TV host and Masterchef Canada judge

I met Eric Chong back in 2015 in the kitchen of his newly opened restaurant R&D in Toronto’s Chinatown. Only two years prior, he had won the exact competition I was competing in and became Canada’s first MasterChef. As with anyone who steps into the MasterChef Canada kitchen, he originally planned on a different career, but that experience blew him beautifully off course, allowing him to realize his dreams and become the acclaimed chef he is today. Over the past decade, his calm, level-headed pursuit of creating delicious and beautiful food that highlights his heritage and travels has been amazing to witness (and taste!). As anyone who has dined at either of his Michelin-recognized restaurants can attest, Eric’s passion for showcasing Asian cuisine in new and innovative ways is clear on every plate. He is a true inspiration for those looking to take a left turn in life, and it is just so wonderful to see his hard work and dedication to his culinary craft continue to pay off.

By Michael Bonacini — MasterChef Canada judge and co-founder, Oliver & Bonacini Restaurants

I first met Eric when he was just 21, at his audition for the first season of MasterChef Canada. He was full of energy, eager to learn and determined to prove himself. Even then, it was clear he had something extraordinary: a deep passion for cooking and an unrelenting drive to grow. Watching his journey unfold from that first MCC challenge to becoming a Michelin-starred chef has been remarkable. Eric’s curiosity, dedication and love of food have shaped not only his career but also the next generation of chefs. What inspires me most is his ability to give his all, whether in the kitchen or with his family, balancing professional ambition with genuine human warmth. Eric has earned every accolade and, in doing so, has become a shining example of what’s possible when talent meets determination.