Toronto’s 2025 People of the Year: Andrew Boozary

The lifesaver | Andrew Boozary

Andrew Boozary showed housing is health care with social medicine housing initiative Dunn House

By Jason Miles — Dunn House resident

I believe I met Andrew through the process of coming into Dunn House, but with my addictions history, there’s a good chance I actually met him before, in the hospital, and I just didn’t retain it. He has really changed my life. It’s not just about having a roof over my head, but having someone that I know is on my support team who wants me to be successful. I feel like I actually have a future now, and he’s been a big part of that. It’s one thing to be familiar with the problem of homelessness and know what’s wrong with the system, but to be a person who puts forward ideas on how to fix things and gets buy-in from the community is amazing. It takes a special person to bring everyone together like that and frame the issue so other people understand it. He really does have the power to affect change. It’s a difficult thing being homeless and suffering from severe addiction, and to have somebody like him come into my life and be such a positive role model and friend — that’s something I’m going to feel in my heart forever.