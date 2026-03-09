Toronto wants to host an outdoor NHL Game at Rogers Centre

The Toronto Maple Leafs might be out of the playoff picture again, but local city councillors are still cooking up a reason for hockey fans to cheer — this time outdoors. A motion from Paul Ainslie is pushing for the city to host an NHL outdoor game such as the Stadium Series, potentially turning the Rogers Centre into a rink with the CN Tower as a backdrop.

The motion, slated for discussion by city council’s executive committee on March 10 and then by full city council later this month, would formally endorse Toronto as a host for a marquee outdoor game akin to the NHL Stadium Series. City staff would also be asked to notify Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and begin talks with the National Hockey League to make it happen.

The timing behind the motion is that 2027 will mark the 100th anniversary of Toronto’s hockey club officially becoming the Maple Leafs. Outdoor NHL games are a proven spectacle dating back to the first NHL Heritage Classic in 2003.

“This milestone offers a unique opportunity to celebrate Toronto’s deep hockey heritage while positioning the city as a leader in hosting premier sporting events,” wrote Ainslie in a letter of endorsement to city council.

Ainslie’s proposal argues Toronto is ready: an outdoor game would generate tourism, fill hotel rooms, and spotlight the city as a sports hub. The Rogers Centre, with its retractable roof open, would give fans a view of the CN Tower and skyline that could rival any other. Other iconic outdoor venues in Toronto could also be on the table.