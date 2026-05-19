Toronto soon to be home to Ontario’s largest Asian garden

The Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto (CCCGT) broke ground today on a new Asian Garden in the city. A project the organization says will become the largest Asian garden in Ontario.

“The Garden will serve as a living representation of Chinese heritage, showcasing traditional Chinese landscaping, architecture and horticulture,” says founding chairman Dr. Ming-Tat Cheung. “This aligns with the mission of the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto.”

The launch took place at the centre’s Sheppard Avenue East campus and drew more than 200 attendees, including municipal, provincial, federal and international representatives. Among those scheduled to speak were Olivia Chow, Shaun Chen, Raymond Cho and Senator Yuen Pau Woo.

The 1.5-acre garden is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. According to organizers, the space will feature traditional Chinese garden design elements including water features, rock formations, pavilions and native plant species.

The project, according to the CCCGT, was first proposed in 1994 as part of the cultural centre’s broader development plans. Organizers say the garden is intended to function both as a public green space and an educational site focused on Chinese horticulture, architecture and philosophy.

In 2021, the federal and provincial governments jointly committed $5.2 million toward the project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The remainder of the funding is being raised through private donations and community support.

According to a news release, the cultural centre has raised almost $3 million so far.

Founded in 1988, the CCCGT is a non-profit organization that offers cultural programming, performances, language classes and community events.