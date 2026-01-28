Toronto might one day have a SeaBus: here’s what the proposed routes could look like

Toronto’s waterfront isn’t just scenery; it might eventually become part of the city’s everyday transit map. While a full SeaBus network may still be years away, the idea is now on the table in a serious way.

A recent SeaBus Feasibility Study, prepared for Waterfront Toronto, the City of Toronto, and Ports Toronto by advisory firm CPCS, sketches out what a scheduled, fixed-route marine transit network could look like in the Inner Harbour in the years ahead. It’d essentially move riders by boat between destinations like Ontario Place, the Port Lands, and the Toronto Islands, as well as other waterfront stops.

“Comparative world-class cities rely on robust marine passenger transport networks for their thriving waterfronts,” the study report notes. “While Toronto has existing passenger marine service, significant future development in the region and [an] increase of waterfront living and visitation is expected to impact existing services.”

The five-kilometre stretch between Ontario Place and the eastern waterfront is home to about 76,000 residents, and it generates about 63 million annual trips. By 2051, the same area could climb to 119,000 residents, with distinct visitor trips rising to 115 million

“Five potential route options were analyzed, connecting locations across the Inner Harbour, from Ontario Place in the west to Ookwemin Minising (formerly Villiers Island) in the east, the Toronto Islands in the south and including the Outer Harbour,” the study states, noting that each route was evaluated based on projected passenger demand.

None of the scheduled fixed-route options is considered commercially feasible today, largely because many of the landside destinations and ridership drivers still aren’t fully built out, but the study points to two routes (A and D) that seem promising as the waterfront develops.

Route A is more of a cityside run, connecting Ontario Place, Portland Slip, Yonge Slip, Parliament Slip and Ookwemin Minising. It’d be 56 minutes one-way, including 24 minutes of travel time between ports. The study estimates that Route A’s vessel needs would increase over time, from a 24-passenger vessel in 2035 to a 50-passenger vessel by 2050. To cover operating costs by 2050, passengers would need to pay a minimum fare of $11.01 per passenger (with a peak-month ridership estimated at 121,070).

Route D would connect the core stops from Route A, as well as key island and outer harbour destinations, including Outer Harbour Marina, Ward’s Island Beach and Manitou Point. Commuters can expect a longer ride: 114 minutes one-way, with 66 minutes of travel time. Route D would require a 75-passenger vessel, and passengers can expect to pay a minimum fare of $12.08 in 2050 (with a peak-month ridership estimated at 153,730).

A SeaBus isn’t the only transit service the waterfront can look forward to! Torontonians can one day expect a high-speed hovercraft service that connects Toronto’s waterfront to the Niagara region.