Toronto is heading into a real polar vortex this weekend with extreme cold, wind and snow

The GTA is heading into a real deep-freeze this weekend. A polar vortex carrying some of the world’s coldest air is coming to Ontario according to The Weather Network, making this weekend potentially the coldest stretch in years for parts of the province. In Toronto, we’ll be reaching lows that could be the coldest since February 2016.

Environment Canada forecasts show a sharp drop in temperature beginning Friday, plunging Ontario into extreme cold that will settle through Sunday.

On Friday, expect a high of around -10°C with westerly winds (gusting to about 50 km/h) and flurries developing later in the day, as well as the risk of snow squalls north of the GTA. Dress warm on your way to work: the wind chill could make it feel closer to -22°C during the morning commute. As cold as that is, the gut punch hits Friday night, with forecasts of -23°C overnight and a dangerous wind chill of around -30°C!

Saturday will have the weekend’s coldest daytime air temperature. Environment Canada has it sunny with a high near -15°C and a low around -18°C, but again, the wind chill can make it feel much colder at times. On Sunday, Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow, with a high of -9°C and a low near -12°C.

It won’t be much better for other parts of the province this weekend, with Ottawa seeing a high of -22°C (the coldest since January 2014) and Sault Ste. Marie seeing a high of -20°C on Friday (the coldest since January 2019).

When heading outside over the next few days, bundle up and plan to limit your time outdoors if you can. During extreme cold weather and a polar vortex, the Canadian Red Cross advises that people wear layers, cover up exposed areas as much as possible, drink plenty of warm fluids, bring additional warm clothing when going out for extended periods, and, of course, seek shelter from the wind.