Toronto is getting an early spring, according to Wiarton Willie

Toronto has had a serious winter wallop enduring record-setting snowfall and extremely cold temperatures, but we got a little good news this morning as Wiarton Willie is calling for an early spring.

The famous groundhog emerged from his plush hovel in the small town of Wiarton, Ontario to make the call, and it was a good one. According to the legend, if this furry little groundhog sees its shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. But, on this fine but overcast morning in Bruce County, Ont. Willie was shadow free thus ensuring, ahem, an early start to spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wiarton Willie Festival (@wiartonwillieofficial)

Willie’s prediction was corroborated by the same prediction made by its groundhog brethren in Quebec, Fred la Marmotte.

Wiarton Willie is a long-running Groundhog Day tradition held every Feb. 2 in Wiarton, Ontario, drawing visitors and media from around the world to see whether the famed groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring. The 70th annual prediction in 2026 took place this morning featuring early-morning fireworks, live entertainment, dignitaries, free food and swag, and Willie’s official prediction at 8:07 a.m., with the event broadcast live for those unable to attend in person.