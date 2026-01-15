Toronto could see up to 40 cm of snow today in the city’s biggest storm since 2022

Toronto could see up to 40 cm of snow today in what’s expected to be the city’s biggest storm since 2022. Environment Canada placed the city under an Orange Warning (Snowfall), urging residents to avoid non-essential travel and brace for major disruptions throughout the day.

“Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow,” the agency said in a statement, adding that very cold wind chills will add to the adverse weather conditions. “Travel will be hazardous. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic. Allow extra time for travel. Non-essential travel should be avoided.”

Early this morning, some parts of the GTA had already reported 15-20+ cm on the ground, with the heaviest bands seen throughout neighbourhoods north and east of downtown, including Scarborough. We could still expect another 10-15+ cm of snow, reaching 35-40 cm before the end of the day, making it the heaviest winter storm to hit the region since January 2022.

20cm on the ground here on the east side of Toronto. Up to another 15cm to go. Biggest storm since January 2022. pic.twitter.com/vMrMMJVjDK — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 15, 2026

While today’s storm won’t reach the 55 cm that fell across parts of the city in 2022, commuters are already feeling it. The DVP was closed in both directions this morning amid crashes and black ice. The TTC activated its winter weather plan ahead of the storm and is asking drivers to avoid blocking streetcar routes. And if you’re travelling, Pearson and Billy Bishop have reported delays and cancellations as crews keep up with clearing operations and flight schedules get reshuffled.

Of course, because it’s a snow day, some of the best shots on social media are coming straight from outside people’s homes.

Quite a winter storm happening here in the Toronto area this morning. pic.twitter.com/HWSSReVUvE — Shoegaze Girl🇨🇦 (@JBudzeyko) January 15, 2026

15-20cm snowstorm blankets most parts of southern Ontario. Early reports suggests this is the heaviest snow storm since January 2022. Schools, childcare centres closed across Toronto. #ONStorm #torontosnow #SnowDay pic.twitter.com/3ausJI0aGs — Dawodu Oluwafemi (@femi_phelps) January 15, 2026

Wow quite the snow dump 20-30cm in junction toronto this roof top #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/ChsGCZTYfx — Jon Captures (@joncaptures) January 15, 2026

There’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening, with a low of minus 12 and a wind chill near minus 20. On Friday, Torontonians can expect a high of minus 2, but the wind chill will make it feel like minus 19 in the morning.

And we can’t get away from the flurries: light snow could continue tomorrow afternoon.