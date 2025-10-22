Toronto Blue Jays fans are already turning Vladdy’s iconic ‘Born ready’ quote into T-shirts

Toronto Blue Jays fans have waited 32 years for this moment. For the first time since the early ’90s, the Blue Jays are headed to the World Series. During this historic playoff run, fans fell in love with so many aspects of the team. Individual players. The storylines. Great moments. But one quote has mobilised Blue Jays fans, and they’re immortalising it on a t-shirt.

During the Blue Jays’ run to the World Series, we’ve had countless exciting highlights. George Springer running back onto the field in just gym shorts after clinching a playoff spot. Ernie Clement and Nathan Lukes putting their bodies on the line to beat the New York Yankees. Circling back to Springer, who hit a home run to put the Blue Jays ahead in the bottom of the seventh in game 7 against the Seattle Mariners.

As the post season played out, Toronto fans stuck to a few quotes in support of the team. “Why not us?” was a prominent one on social media. So was, “Da Yankees Lose,” a playful joke former Boston Red Sox All-Star David Ortiz would spout following a New York Yankees loss. However, after winning game six, which forced a game seven in the American League Championship Series, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. told sports reporter Hazel Mae the following:

“You asked me if I’m ready. I’m born ready. And I want it all for this city,” said Guerrero Jr.

“You asked me if I’m ready, I’m born ready.” ABSOLUTE AURA FROM VLADDY 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sF1rI46fy1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2025

The “I was born ready,” aspect of this quote is what drew in so many Toronto sports fans. Because in reality, they were too. It’s been 32 years since the Blue Jays won the world series. The Maple Leafs have been in a championship drought since 1967. Since the 2000s, the only big three franchise to give Toronto fans anything to cheer about were the Raptors. And we had to sacrifice longstanding Toronto favourite Demar DeRozan in order to accomplish this feat.

Guerrero Jr. was speaking from the heart in this interview. And it resonated with so many locals. Competing with the soon to be released World Series cap, T-shirts with Vladdy’s quote have been flying off the shelves. Barstool Sports sells one, along with a company called Teeslocal. Even Fanatics has slapped the quote on a T-shirt below a photo of Vladdy on the field as a toddler, alongside his father. TeePublic is selling their own graphic design featuring the slogan.

If you’re looking to remember this historic moment with physical memorabilia, then an “I was born ready” shirt is your best bet. Toronto hasn’t been sport-radicalized like this since the Raptors went with “We The North” during the 2014 season. These shirts represent more than a playoff run. It shows the resilience of Toronto sports fans, and why we deserve this success.