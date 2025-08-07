Toronto air quality among world’s worst: here are 10 expert tips to stay safe

Toronto continues to struggle with some of the worst air quality in the world this week as smoke from ongoing wildfires blankets much of the GTA. Environment Canada issued special air quality statements on Monday morning for most of southern Ontario, warning residents about elevated pollution levels caused by the smoke.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the agency said on Monday. As of Wednesday, Toronto’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) has improved slightly to a 4, which is considered a moderate-risk level.

The poor conditions (and their lingering health effects) have sparked growing concerns among Canadians in recent months. A new national survey conducted by First Onsite Property Restoration found that 63 per cent of Canadians are worried about the physical damage caused by wildfires, while 65 per cent say they’re concerned about smoke exposure.

Jim Mandeville, a senior disaster recovery expert with First Onsite, says residents and business owners should take immediate steps to protect themselves and their properties. For example, people should wear masks and gloves, keep windows and doors closed, change furnace filters often, and use air purifiers.

Even though air quality in Toronto is moderately better compared to a few days ago, some smoke is expected to linger in the coming days.

Here are Mandeville’s 10 survival tips for dealing with wildfire smoke: