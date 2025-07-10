Three great Toronto private clubs that won’t break the bank

Everywhere you look, Toronto is getting crowded — parks packed, patios full, and a little peace and quiet is now much harder to come by. Private clubs seem like a good answer, but most come with a steep price tag and a side of aura farming that some consider a little off-putting. The good news? A few low-key spots around the city offer all the perks — views, space, community — without the fancies. Here are a trio of Toronto private clubs that could be just what you’re looking for.

Westwood Sailing Club

One of the best things about living in Toronto is the lake, only most people never use it. Westwood is tucked away near Cherry Beach and run by volunteers who are passionate about making sailing accessible. Join for about $650 a year, and you’ll get access to club boats, sailing lessons, and races all season. There’s no need to own your own boat, and beginners are welcome. Use your membership to get out on the water for some peace, or just hang out at the clubhouse, flip some burgers on the BBQ, and watch the sunset over the breakwater. It’s one of the few clubs in the city that combines a laid-back vibe with the option to actually learn something new.

Balmy Beach Club

At the eastern edge of the Beach, you’ll find the modest-looking Balmy Beach Club, which is home to the best patio in the city. Founded in 1905, it’s one of the oldest athletic clubs in Toronto and still manages to feel like a neighbourhood secret. Members and guests flock here every summer to get a prized table overlooking the beach volleyball courts and Lake Ontario. It’s social, but never too flashy. And it’s affordable at around $700 a year, if you can get in — there’s usually a waitlist. The club also offers rowing, paddling, squash, and even rugby. In winter, it becomes a cozy retreat after a snowy boardwalk stroll.

Soho House

Soho House Toronto is a private club set across three floors of a beautiful Georgian building that once housed a printing press. The space oozes history with modern sophistication — vintage furniture, art by local creatives, and velvet everything. Members can enjoy a rooftop bar with sweeping views of downtown and the islands, or settle in at the Club Bar for cocktails and low lighting. There are film screenings, chef pop-ups, and plenty of creative industry mixers. It’s under $500 quarterly, with a reduced rate for under-27s, and unlike most private clubs, it has a casual, inclusive energy. You’ll spot artists, fashion designers, and start-up founders, often all at the same table.