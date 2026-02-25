This Toronto hospital was just named the second best in the world

A Toronto hospital just received a major honour: it was crowned one of the top hospitals in the entire world! University Health Network’s Toronto General Hospital was named the second-best hospital on the planet, receiving the highest ranking a Canadian hospital has ever seen.

Toronto General has been considered one of the top three hospitals for the past two years, but this year it ascended from number three to the number two spot — rubbing shoulders with powerhouses like the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic.

This is according to the annual World’s Best Hospitals list, a ranking of over 2,500 hospitals in 32 countries by American publication Newsweek. The scores were based on recommendations from medical experts, hospital quality metrics, patient experience data and patient surveys.

The report from Newsweek notes that the number of hospitals worldwide is approaching 216,000 this year, making Toronto General’s achievement more incredible than ever.

Two other Toronto hospitals cracked the top 30: Mount Sinai Hospital, in spot 27 (up from 32 in 2025), and Sunnybrook Health Science Centre in spot 30 (the same ranking as last year). No other cities in Canada had hospitals in the top 50 ranking.

Other Canadian hospitals that made the full 250-hospital ranking include Toronto’s North York General Hospital (67), Montreal General Hospital – McGill University Health Centre (89), St. Michael’s Hospital – Unity Health Toronto (116), Toronto Western – University Health Network (128), Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital (133), Vancouver General Hospital (156) and Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (158).

Read below for the top 30 hospitals ranking: