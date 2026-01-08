There’s a new winter festival coming to Toronto with a giant ice slide and maple taffy

Despite the chilling temperatures, Torontonians are always up for winter activities — whether it’s sloshing around Trinity Bellwoods or grabbing a hot chocolate at the Distillery Winter Village. If you’re up for adding another event to the roster, Winterista is the frosty fantasy festival you didn’t know you needed.

On Jan. 23, Winterista will transform Motorista Studio into a scenic winter escape for an epic festival. There’s plenty of programming at this 4,000 square foot venue, where winter magic comes to life.

Open on specific dates until Feb. 14, Winterista’s opening day will offer delicious beverages and food like hot chocolate and maple taffy, and will feature a live ice carving during the day. Later in the evening, you can watch live performers and even see ice fairies, alongside other nighttime entertainment.

The real star of the show, and the event’s main theme, is ice. As live ice carvings run throughout the festival, there’ll also be photo ops and hands-on fun featuring ice structures, crystal carvings and a huge ice slide.

You’ll be able to step into a projection-mapped ice room, which is exactly as whimsical as it sounds. Watch the room’s “ice walls” glow as colour and light move throughout the space.

Other highlights include an ice throne, an illuminated Ice Bar and warm lounge nights — in case the ice theme gets a little too frosty for attendees.

Between Feb. 1–Feb. 13, some youth-focused programming will run, like a winter bouncy castle, snow packing and a snowman station, all geared towards school field trips.

Although this is a family-friendly event, the winter festival will be announcing dates for adult-themed nights too, like a Polar Après Couture ticketed event. Winterista will also close out with an adults-only ticketed Fire & Ice Valentine’s night.



Entry to Winterista is free, with additional offerings like special events and food available for purchase.

Wintersita will be held at Morista Studio on 45-25 Commercial Rd. Reserve a spot online at winterista.ca