The Hudson’s Bay holiday windows display is coming back this year — sort of

When the Hudson’s Bay Company filed for creditor protection and closed all its stores earlier this year, Toronto knew one thing was for certain: we’d never be getting our iconic seasonal tradition of the holiday windows again. But it turns out this city landed on the nice list, and Santa Claus (or rather, Cadillac Fairview) has a Christmas surprise in store for us: the Hudson’s Bay holiday windows are coming back, sort of.

Signage appeared in the windows outside the now-vacant Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue storefront at Yonge and Queen a few weeks ago, covering the windows in wrapping paper with big bows and a tag addressed to the city of Toronto noting that “something sweet is coming.” Cadillac Fairview, the owner of Eaton Centre and various other Canadian malls, has now confirmed that they’ll be reviving the holiday window experience in the former Hudson’s Bay building, beginning this weekend on Dec. 14.

The company hopes to honour a cherished Toronto tradition and ensure the “historic intersection” of Yonge and Queen remains a vibrant holiday destination.

Anna Ng, the director of corporate communications at Cadillac Fairview, shared in a statement that the window displays will extend well beyond the holiday season, turning the space into a “year-round experiential marketing platform for external brands, cultural institutions, and charities.”

Ng wouldn’t confirm what will occupy the windows for the 2025 holiday season, but noted that the Yonge Street windows have already been secured by a “single major brand.” The Bay Street and Richmond Street windows are still available for new partners.

Of course, the windows on Queen Street will still be closed to the public as Ontario Line construction continues (which was the reason for the closure of the actual Hudson’s Bay window displays in 2023 and 2024). But visitors who walk by the former storefront along Yonge will be greeted by a surprise window display all holiday season and through the new year.