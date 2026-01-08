The 26 best things to do in Toronto in 2026

Within 365 days, there’s tons to do in a big, sprawling metropolis like Toronto. Between visiting food events and viewing some of the best exhibits in the city, here’s a curated list of 26 things you can do and see in Toronto this year.

1. Visit the new Ontario Science Centre interim location

Opening in phases by this summer, the waterfront will be home to the new temporary location of the Ontario Science Centre. It’ll include areas for exhibitions and workshops and will cover around 86,000 square feet. While we’re all mourning the loss of the official Ontario Science Centre thanks to Ford’s politicking, it’ll feel good to have an interim place to go to!

2. Watch a World Cup match

Toronto is gearing up to be one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and that means you may be able to catch a game in the city. Matches will be played at the BMO Field at Exhibition Place between June 12 and July 2. Fans will have the chance to watch any of the six matches that Toronto will be hosting — though tickets won’t exactly be easy to snag!

3. See Toronto’s first WNBA team on the court

This year, we finally get to say that we have a WNBA team! The Toronto Tempo will play their first game and first season ever this May at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Be part of this WNBA history and catch a game between spring and fall.

4. Hop on the Eglinton LRT

It’s really happening: the Eglinton LRT is set to open this year! The exact date is still being debated (as usual), but when it finally happens, we’re all going to be a part of this piece of Toronto history. Take advantage and ride anywhere east-west across the midtown area of the city. Use it to check out the bustling neighbourhood of Yonge-Eglinton or visit boutiques and cafes around Forest Hill West.

5. Explore a first-of-its-kind in the world exhibition at the ROM

Usually, museums tell you to look, not touch — but a new and innovative exhibition coming to the ROM this April is changing that. Original to the Toronto museum and said to be the first of its kind anywhere in the world, it will explore the way Japanese objects engage with the human sense of touch. Along with showcasing over 80 objects (including textiles, ceramics and paintings), there will be some hands-on experiences included within the exhibit. Shokkan: Japanese Art Through Touch will run from April 4 until Sept. 7.

6. Get creative at Toronto’s 2026 Biennial of Art

Canada’s leading international visual arts event, the Toronto Biennial of Art, is happening this year, and it’s going to be even more creative and inspiring than ever. Curated by Allison Glenn and presented from September to December this year, the event has newly partnered with the Art Museum at the University of Toronto and the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). The full artist list hasn’t been announced yet, but the Biennial is so far highlighting two artists who will appear in the next edition: Cameron Harvey and Dawoud Bey.

One of the hottest new restaurant openings anticipated for 2026 comes from a bit of a Toronto celebrity — former chef de cuisine at Buca Yorkville, Justin Friedlich. This year, he’ll be launching Shay, a new Italian-inspired restaurant and wine bar in Rosedale, named after his daughter. Details are under wraps for this resto that is already being declared “Rosedale’s newest hot spot” on Instagram, but one thing’s for sure: you’re going to want to snag a reservation when this spot finally opens its doors.

The Northlander, the legendary passenger rail service that’s been paused for more than a decade, used to pass through Muskoka towns like Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst, before continuing to North Bay and South River and ultimately reaching Timmins. This year, it’s making a grand return — making weekend trips to cottage country easier (and more fun) than ever. Hop on for a ride when it officially relaunches (likely mid-year).

9. See The Beatles through Paul McCartney’s eyes at the AGO

Organized by the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, in collaboration with Paul McCartney, this photo exhibit showcases a young version of the Beatles musician. See rare photos that highlight his world in the mid 60s, in Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm. It opens Feb. 18.

10. Be there for the return of the Taste of the Danforth

Taste of the Danforth is the ultimate place for the best Greek food in the city, dating all the way back to its first event in 1993. But the city was hit with devastating news when the festival was cancelled in both 2024 and 2025 due to funding issues and logistical problems. This year, though we’re in luck — it’s expected to make a return, meaning you’ll be able to try out Greek cuisine like gyro and baklava while strolling through musical performances in this lively street spectacle.

11. Attend Canada’s biggest night in music in person

The JUNO Awards bring together Canada’s top artists, musicians, performers and creatives every year at a different location across the country — and this year, they’re hitting Hamilton for the massive awards show. Just a short drive from Toronto (or even faster GO Train ride), you can be one of the spectators in the crowd this time as artists like Nelly Furtado, Joni Mitchell and more are recognized for their work on stage.

12. See the return of Rush

Geddy Lee is one of Toronto’s proudest exports, as is the band Rush. And now, 11 years after their last show as a band and three years after the death of their drummer, Neil Peart, Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson are hitting the road again for a reunion tour. The Fifty Something Tour will celebrate Rush’s legacy as well as Peart’s life, with a whopping four shows in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena (Aug. 7, 9, 11, 13).

13. Explore the new Lassonde Art Trail at Toronto’s Port Lands

This summer, Toronto will unveil Canada’s first art park at the revitalized Port Lands. Part of the new and already beloved Biidaasige Park, the Lassonde Art Trail promises to be a free, open-air cultural experience encompassing 15 interconnected public art sites weaving over 4.2 kilometres. 2026 summer opening season highlights include Kent Monkman’s first permanent public sculpture, Monira Al Qadiri’s monumental work First Sun and a sculpture by Tracey Emin on loan from the National Gallery of Canada.

14. See a new Broadway musical in Toronto

This city has a rich theatre scene, and everyone loves the classics — but it’s great when a new musical comes along that Toronto hasn’t seen before. This year, that’s going to be The Great Gatsby. This new Broadway musical only premiered in New York in 2024 and is finally making its way over here for a highly-anticipated run beginning Aug. 4. Great ready to roar into the ’20s!

15. Stay at an elegant new hotel in Canada’s tallest residential building

When the 105-storey SkyTower project opens this year, it will officially be Canada’s tallest residential building — and at its base will be a glamorous new hotel. Le Meridien Pinnacle Toronto Hotel, set to open in July, will occupy the first 12 floors of the skyscraper, and it’s bringing Marriott International’s Le Meridien brand to Canada for the first time in more than 30 years. Book a staycation here and expect a fitness centre, a business centre, a swimming pool, on-site restaurants, meeting and event spaces, spa services, shuttle services, lounge access and the pleasures of living within walking distance of all of Toronto’s top attractions.

16. Explore the new Mirvish Village in full

Mirvish Village has been slowly but surely coming to life over the past eight years, transforming the former home of Honest Ed’s department store into a community of purpose-built rentals, new businesses and green space. The development has faced a few delays, but 2026 will finally be the year that Torontonians can explore this historic space, born anew. There are some big names attached to the new neighbourhood already — Pizzeria Badiali announced they’ll be opening a second location in Mirvish Village this year, as did Book Bar, a New York-inspired bookstore/bar concept.

17. Get ready for the return of Cloud Gardens Conservatory

Since 2018, a lush, two-level conservatory and five-storey waterfall in the Financial District has been closed off due to the City’s restoration of Temperance Street. But finally, Cloud Gardens Conservatory will be reopening in 2026, meaning you can plan a trip to discover (or re-explore) this peaceful urban oasis, which emulates the environment of a cool and moist cloud rainforest before the year is out.

18. Enjoy the return of a popular street festival

Toronto lives for street festivals, and this year, we’ll have another one to add (back) to the list. Taste of the Junction was abruptly cancelled last year, to the disappointment of neighbourhood residents who have loved this street festival filled with great food and art. But thanks to an unlikely saviour — the FIFA World Cup — it’s coming back this year. The City launched the Community Celebration Support Fund, a grant program approved to support local cultural events during the months of the soccer tournament, and Taste of the Junction managed to secure some funding. Attend the event’s revival on June 27!

19. Explore an icy new winter festival in the city

If the weather’s got you down, there’s one way to be inspired by the cold around you — an icy, sparkling festival. Toronto’s newest winter festival is Winterista, beginning on Jan. 23 and running until Feb. 14. Expect massive ice sculptures, live carving, a giant ice slide, a radiant ice throne, a fully immersive projection-mapping room, warm lounge nights and an illuminated Ice Bar.

20. Watch a show by Toronto Dance Theatre

The Room Upstairs will allow you to experience contemporary dance in its best form. Choreographed by Natasha Powell, it’s a visual treat for anyone who appreciates dance, emotion and beat. It opens to the public on April 29 at the Winchester Street Theatre

21. Enjoy a reimagining of Medusa’s story on stage

The Soulpepper Theatre brings to life a reimagined story of the classical myth Medusa, to essentially delve into the idea of female fury and rage, in this stunning musical performance. See this wondrous tale unravel starting June 16 until July 19.

22. Explore visionary photographs at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Jeff Wall Photographs 1984–2023, containing 30 years of photography by Canadian photographer Jeff Wall, is a massive exhibition spanning all three floors of the museum. See an extensive selection of his works at the MOCA, on until March 22.

23. Watch Some Like it Hot at Mirvish

This Tony Award-winning Broadway show is making its way to Toronto on Feb. 10. In this adaptation of the hit 1959 film, Some Like It Hot tells the story of two musicians who flee from Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. This musical comedy will have you laughing, singing and wildly entertained the whole way through — and its arrival in the city will bring some new, modern updates to the stage production!

24. View this interesting new Power Plant exhibit

If there’s one thing to know about the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, it’s that they know how to put on thought-provoking exhibitions. Murderers Bar by Lucy Raven is on now until March 22 and looks at the big ecological shift of the Klamath River, after the largest dam removal project in North America.

25. Explore every corner of the city with Doors Open Toronto

The annual Doors Open Toronto returns on May 23 and 24, where you’ll get an exclusive look at some public spaces that are usually off-limits to Torontonians. History and intrigue are combined to bring Toronto two one-of-a-kind nights.

26. Have some fun at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival

If you’re looking for a vibrant event to visit this summer, you’re in luck. The Toronto Caribbean Carnival (affectionately known as Caribana) is set to bring music and dancing to the streets of the city, July 30 to Aug. 3. Between the beautiful costumes, live bands and food, there’s something for everyone at this iconic festival.