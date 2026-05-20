Sankofa Square turning benches and bins into vibrant public art this summer

Visitors to Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) will soon notice something different amongst the scattered benches and garbage bins around the busy downtown public plaza.

Beginning June 2, Sankofa is unveiling a new public art project set to transform 24 pieces of everyday infrastructure — including 14 benches and 10 garbage bins — into colourful installations created by local artists.

The project, called Art in the Square, is part of the square’s summer programming and is intended to make the public space feel more welcoming, interactive and community-focused. And, let’s face it, it could use it.

Four artists were selected from more than 150 submissions. The installations were curated by Toronto-based MakeRoom Inc. and chosen by a community jury.

One of those chosen, Toronto artist Sharn Bassi, focuses on native plants and urban wildlife, featuring foxes, raccoons and birds as part of what organisers describe as a shared city ecosystem.

Artist Apanaki Temitayo uses patterns inspired by African textiles and Yoruba symbolism to explore memory, ancestry and identity.

Mississauga illustrator Chantelle Dorafshani created colourful designs inspired by community gathering spaces and Toronto’s diversity, while Toronto-born Ghanaian-Canadian artist Adams Kofi Amaning reinterprets traditional Kente cloth patterns.

The installations will debut as part of #HotSquareSummer, a new season of free events and activities at the square.

Programming begins June 2 with “Lunch in the Square,” featuring live DJs and food trucks, followed by outdoor fitness classes, concerts and the return of the Melanin Market later in the week.