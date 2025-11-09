Raptors are back and Hungry: RJ Barrett talks winning, legacy and life in the 6ix

As the Toronto Raptors get a new season underway, Toronto area product RJ Barrett says the vibe feels different — focused, confident and ready to win. After a few rebuilding years, Barrett has embraced his role as both a team leader and a proud Canadian representing his hometown team. We chat with Barrett about what’s next.

What feels different about this year compared to last season?

The past couple of years have been rebuilds, you know? This year, we’re really going for something. That’s been the mentality all summer and through training camp. We’re just ready to get it going.

How are you approaching your role this season?

I’m just here to do what I can to help the team win. I pride myself on being a player who can do a bit of everything, and I’m trying to bring that to the table every night.

What’s it been like getting to know and play alongside Brandon Ingram?

He’s a very skilled player — honestly, he makes my job a whole lot easier.

After a disappointing season last year, what’s been the message in the locker room?

We’re trying to get back to the playoffs and back on the right track. We want to win here in Toronto.

With Canadian player Chris Boucher gone, it feels like you’re carrying the Canadian torch now. How does that feel?

CB had been carrying the torch for a while. It means a lot to me — especially being from just 30 minutes down the road [from Toronto]. It’s an amazing feeling.

You’ve talked before about inspiring Canadian kids. What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?

I remember being one of those kids who watched the Raptors growing up, so I know how much it means. I want to have a legacy as a Canadian kid who made it to the NBA and played for the Raptors — someone who showed kids they can achieve what they set their minds to. And, of course, I want to be remembered as a winner. I want to win a championship here.

Any favourite Toronto restaurants or hangouts?

I like going to places like Demetres.

You come from a basketball family. How does your dad still influence your game today?

I talk to him every day — he’s always on me. We pick each other’s brains. I’m at the point now where I know enough about basketball to challenge him on some things, which is fun.

Who’s the funniest guy on the team?

Jamal [Shead] is definitely in there. We’ve got a lot of funny guys.

Who’s the most intense?

Scottie [Barnes] is pretty intense most of the time.

Who’s your favourite player to match up against?

LeBron [James]. That’s always going to be a fun one.