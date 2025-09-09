Queen West Art Crawl Returns to Trinity Bellwoods for 22nd Year

Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park is set to turn into a hip and happy hub of creative happenings when the Queen West Art Crawl returns on Sept. 20 and 21.

Now in its 22nd year, the free, family-friendly arts and community festival brings together more than 100 artists and artisans, offering everything from paintings and ceramics to wood sculpture. The Outdoor Art Exhibition remains the centerpiece of the event, giving visitors the chance to meet artists face-to-face and purchase unique works.

The two-day celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Opening ceremonies on Sept. 20 feature Elder, a two-spirited First Nations leader, along with a drum circle and Jingle Dancing.

Other entertainment on the weekend includes local acts such as Poor Man’s High, Earlybird, and versaCello, as well as Colombian dancers, comedians, and drag performers including Sofonda Cox, Sanjina Da Bish Queen, and Jada Shada Hudson of Canada’s Drag Race.

Families are invited to the Kids’ Zone, a queer-friendly space featuring daily story time with Betty Baker, plus programming from Mad Science, Roseneath Theatre, and Blank Canvas, where children can learn about arts and crafts.

Beyond the park, the festival has partnered with the wider Queen West community, including CAMH, the Toronto Blues Society, and Ontario Culture Days, with additional programming happening throughout the neighbourhood.