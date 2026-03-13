Ontario NBA star just beat a 63-year-old record set by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain

The greatest basketball player to ever come out of Ontario, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, just broke a decades-old record set by one of the greatest NBA stars of all-time — Wilt Chamberlain.

Gilgeous-Alexander added another feather to his already sizeable NBA cap last night, scoring 35 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Boston Celtics 104-102. With that performance, the Hamilton native extended his streak of consecutive games with 20 or more points to 127, passing the long-standing record set by Chamberlain in 1963.

“The streak is the streak, the awards are the awards,” he said. “But the thing I’m most proud of is winning,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, how always focusses on team success.

Gilgeous-Alexander, last season’s MVP, has consistently been among the league leaders in scoring. He also tied the record earlier this week against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 35 points with a career-high 15 assists and nine rebounds, including the game-winning three-pointer in the closing seconds.

With that win, most in the NBA universe agreed that he locked up another MVP trophy for this season.

The Canadian star has now scored 20 or more points in every game since Oct. 30, 2024. He surpassed Chamberlain’s second-best streak of 92 games earlier this year.

Gilgeous-Alexander started high school at St. Thomas More in Hamilton before transferring to Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School. He played his college basketball at the University of Kentucky as a reserve and was drafted 11th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018.