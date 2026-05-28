One of Toronto’s biggest summer street festivals is taking over Dundas West next weekend

Little Portugal is about to become one of the city’s biggest outdoor parties as Do West Fest returns next weekend. The massive west end street festival returns from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7, transforming Dundas Street West into a 16-block summer kickoff.

Visitors can expect tons of live music, food, patios, vendors, art and community programming, and of course, huge crowds. Last year’s festival drew an estimated 750,000 people, with more than 20 licensed patios and over 200 unique local vendors!

As you wander Dundas West, prepare to stop at booth after booth filled with handmade jewelry, skincare, vintage clothes, art and so much more.

As usual, food will be a major part of the draw. This year’s lineup includes Taberna LX (1161 Dundas St. W.), which will expand across three storefronts for the weekend. The Portuguese spot will be serving two classic handhelds: bifanas, made with tender marinated pork, and pregos, filled with garlicky pan-seared steak. Guests can also cool off with beer and water under the restaurant’s extended canopy setup! Or check out the restaurant’s regular menu and indulge in dishes like salt cod fritters, meat croquettes, piri piri chicken and francesinha.

Further west, Antler (1454 Dundas St. W.) is joining the festivities with a street-friendly menu of $12 bison hot dogs and assorted canned drinks. The rustic Dundas West spot is already a neighbourhood fixture for locally sourced Canadian cooking and game.

And skip the car: The 505 Dundas streetcar serves the festival corridor, and there are tons of bike racks and Bike Share Toronto stations in the area.

Do West Fest takes place Friday, June 5, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., along Dundas Street West from Shaw Street to Lansdowne Avenue. Admission is free. Follow @dowestfest for more info.