NHL star Macklin Celebrini is randomly hosting a free FIFA World Cup experience in Toronto

As the weather warms up, the city has begun gearing up to host the FIFA World Cup matches for 2026 — and with it comes a number of once in a lifetime experiences hosted right here in our hometown. A new Airbnb experience is giving Canadians the chance to swap hockey sticks for soccer cleats alongside one of the country’s biggest sports stars.

This footy season, Canadian hockey phenom Macklin Celebrini is stepping off the ice and onto the field for a one-of-a-kind Toronto experience called “Ice to Grass,” a free two-night stay and soccer-themed getaway timed around the city’s final FIFA World Cup 2026 match.

Celebrini — a professional athlete on the ice but not the pitch — might not necessarily be the first person that comes to mind for a soccer-intensive experience, but he’s got some sports history you might not know about. Celebrini was recently named captain of Team Canada for the 2026 Ice Hockey World Championship and is also the youngest player selected for Team Canada’s Milan Cortina Olympic roster. While Celebrini is praised for his on-ice moves, he was also a talented striker in his youth, and admittedly naturally more gifted at soccer than hockey. For him, he says, this crossover is a dream come true.

“Growing up with a dad who played professional soccer, I’ve always had a deep respect for the game, even if my life has been spent on the ice,” Celebrini said in a statement. “With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Canada, it’s the perfect time to trade skates for cleats.”

Five lucky guests and their plus-ones will be able to book the free Toronto getaway, which runs from July 1 to 3, 2026.

And the itinerary is a totally Toronto experience. Guests will kick off Canada Day with a waterfront dinner and fireworks before heading over to a pro-led soccer camp nearby on Ossington. There, participants will have the opportunity to work with Celebrini and professional coaches the following day. The experience comes with tickets to Toronto’s July 2 FIFA World Cup match and a local foodie-focused Airbnb experience before checking out.

Macklin’s overnight experience isn’t the only way fans can prepare for the magic of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. Airbnb is also offering the exclusive chance to play a match on the Toronto Stadium pitch alongside Canadian soccer icons Dwayne de Rosario and Kadeisha Buchanan on July 3.

The launch will arrive in this city as the FIFA fever continues to spread across the country. Fans will be able to request to book the “Ice to Grass” experience in Toronto beginning next week, on June 2 at 12 p.m. through Airbnb. For the Toronto Stadium experience, fans can request to book starting June 1 at 1 p.m. at airbnb.com/playwithpros. All spots are free to book on a first-come-first-serve basis with no cost to the guest. Time to show the world some true Canadian hospitality, and what kind of host this city can be.

Find out more about FIFA World Cup fan experiences in Toronto here.