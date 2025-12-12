Löyly floating sauna Toronto: Canada’s first waterfront sauna and cold plunge experience

Feel the urge to get a little Nordic with it this winter, Toronto’s waterfront has a new wellness destination: the Löyly Floating Sauna. The city’s first floating sauna and cold plunge pool is inspired by Finnish traditions, and offers a simple self-led experience designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.

The word löyly (pronounced low-lou) refers to the steam that rises when water hits sauna stones—a Finnish concept that embodies the essence of the sauna. Guests move between the handcrafted cedar sauna and the outdoor plunge pools, following their own rhythm of heat, cold, and rest. Most visitors spend five to 15 minutes in the sauna to relax and release tension, then step into the cold plunge for 30 seconds to two minutes, before resting for a minute or two to recover.

The cycle is typically repeated two or three times, allowing the body to adjust and reap the restorative benefits.

The sauna, located at 275 Queens Quay West, features stunning views of the city skyline. Sessions are 75 minutes and cost $45 per person, including access to the sauna, cold showers, and an outdoor rest area. Extras such as towels and electrolytes are available, and while the plunge pool is not yet open, it will soon enhance the experience.

Löyly is all about keeping things authentic: there are no performances, rituals, or rules—just a calm, welcoming space to slow down and enjoy the experience at your own pace.

Whether you’re new to sauna culture or a seasoned Nordic enthusiast, Löyly Toronto offers a new way to unwind, connect with your body, and embrace those chilly winter months.