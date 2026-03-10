How to spend a perfect day in this Toronto neighbourhood named one of Canada’s greatest

Roncesvalles, or “Roncy” as the locals call it, has long held its own as a small but mighty neighbourhood in downtown Toronto. Deep in the west end, the strip prides itself on contrast, featuring both old-world charm and quietly cool modernities. Bordering on suburbia, the heart of the strip finds itself surrounded by homes. Best known as the beating heart of Toronto’s Polish community, this well-worn street has evolved into something rich with culture: historic homes, specialty grocers, cult-favourite cafes and design-forward boutiques all packed into one endlessly walkable stretch. It was even once in the running to be named Canada’s greatest neighbourhood! As the weather starts to warm up there’s no better time to play tourist in your own city. If you find yourself yearning for a true Toronto Saturday, this is the perfect lineup for a day in Roncy.

The most important meal of the day here is breakfast: if there’s one reason to go to Roncesvalles, it’s in search of a breakfast sandwich. Gold Standard is a Toronto establishment that needs no introduction; it’s built its own reputation for serving the best breakfast sandwiches in the city, and the secret is restraint. There’s nothing over-the-top here, no viral gimmicks or hot honey drownings. Instead it’s all in the simplicity: everything you’d expect out of a breakfast sandwich with quality ingredients, cooked to perfection and served out of a tiny walk-up window.

While I may never go to Roncesvalles without making a stop at Gold Standard, if you’re in the mood for something slower, The Ace would be the place that made me change my mind. This vintage 1950s-style diner earned itself a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its high-quality, moderately priced dishes. They blend classic diner comfort with elevated farm-to-table cooking. Their standout brunch features thick slices of brioche French toast topped with caramelized peaches and vanilla bean whipped ricotta, or duck confit and king oyster mushroom toast finished with soft poached eggs and hollandaise. Everything arrives on beautifully decorated floral ceramic plates, giving the whole meal a rustic elegance.

Next up, the most crucial element of the day: coffee. When it’s time to fuel up for the long day ahead, you won’t want to miss one spot on the list: Reunion Coffee Roasters, a Canadian family-owned specialty roaster.

Cherry Bomb Coffee is another long-standing favourite, roasting beans in Prince Edward County and serving them out of a small, fast-moving cafe that has fuelled the neighbourhood since 2005.

Once caffeinated, wander the surrounding residential streets for a glimpse of the neighbourhood’s architectural charm. Roncesvalles is famous for its rows of early 1900s Victorian and Edwardian homes. Note the brick work, stained glass windows and sprawling front porches. On weekends, you might even stumble across an open house, making it an excellent excuse to explore the tree-lined streets.

Head slightly south and you’ll find yourself in High Park, one of Toronto’s most treasured green spaces. This transformative spot in the city wears many hats. Nearly two-thirds of the park remains in a natural state, home to the outdoor amphitheatre where Shakespeare in the Park takes place each summer, and the blooming cherry blossoms in spring.

Only true Torontonians know that hidden somewhere within the park lies the High Park Zoo, free to visit and more than a century old. Add a little bit of whimsy to your day and check out the animals ranging from bison and capybaras to peacocks, emus, yaks and West Highland cattle in the spring.

Back on Roncy, the street’s independent shops make it dangerously easy to spend an entire afternoon browsing. Peach Boy is a standout for parents, packed with playful kids clothing, toys and decor that feel far cooler than your average children’s shop.

Mellah Moroccan Rugs is impossible to miss thanks to its vibrant pink storefront and stunning collection of vintage Beni rugs. This is the kind of shop where you wander in just to browse textures and colours.

Home design lovers will want to linger inside 313 Design Market, a carefully curated space filled with furniture, lighting and home accessories from both emerging and established brands. Everything here feels intentional and inspiring. A shop you revisit slowly while piecing together your dream interior.

Nearby, Avenue Daughter blends antique and contemporary home decor into a distinctly eclectic aesthetic, while Baa Bazaar offers vintage-inspired homewares and gifts: think bold prints, rich textures and playful objects.

Food lovers will find just as much to explore. Spanish Pig is Toronto’s go-to destination for authentic Spanish pantry staples, like jamón, chorizo, luxury canned seafood and specialty cooking ingredients. Thin Blue Line Cheese showcases artisan cheeses from Quebec and Ontario, while The Source Bulk Foods offers a more elegant take on the bulk store concept with hundreds of organic pantry staples and sustainable household goods.

For nostalgic fun, Sweet Thrills continues to be one of the neighbourhood’s most beloved shops. First opened in the late ’90s, the candy and board game store became a community institution before briefly closing due to rising rent. Now that they reopened in a new location thanks to neighbourhood support, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to rediscover some old-school classics.

If you’re stocking up for dinner at home, Russell’s Butcher & Deli offers whole-animal butchery and expertly prepared cuts, while nearby sister spot Alimentari specializes in fresh pasta and seasonal sauces. The shop-local Italian favourite first began selling at Toronto farmers’ markets before opening their first location here in Roncy a year and a half later.

The Mercantile is another Roncy gem, packed with thoughtful pantry finds ranging from Matty Matheson Food Company cravings to locally made frozen treats. Find ready-to-go Craig’s Cookies chocolate chip cookie dough as well as Honey’s plant-based ice cream in fun flavours.

Book lovers will want to carve out some browsing time too. Another Story Bookshop has long served as a progressive community hub, while A Good Read offers a carefully curated mix of new and used titles. Just down the street, She Said Boom! blends books and records into one treasure trove of rare vinyl and cult classics.

As the sun begins to set and evening rolls around, now’s the time to let Roncy’s Polish heritage take centre stage. Cafe Polonez is one of the longest-standing Polish restaurants in the city and something of a neighbourhood institution. Over the years it has welcomed everyone from celebrity chef Matty Matheson to visiting political figures, all drawn to its deeply comforting, traditional Polish dishes.

For something more contemporary, Restaurant Stop offers a refined take on Eastern European flavours with French elegance. The menu leans heavily on seasonal ingredients, with dishes like potato cakes topped with caviar or delicate veal sweetbreads paired with a rotating wine list.

Wind down at one of Roncy’s best patios and pubs. Bandit Brewery, inside a converted autoshop, offers a glass-covered patio that works well on colder nights, while Loons, a classic English pub, delivers one of the largest patios in the neighbourhood, perfect for a summer night.

Before heading home, catch a film at the Revue Cinema, one of Toronto’s oldest and most beloved theatres. Built in the early 1900s, the historic venue has spent more than a century screening films for the neighbourhood. From war-time fundraisers in the 1910s to cult classics and curated film series today, if you haven’t seen a movie in Revue, are you even from Toronto?

And what would a perfect day be without a sweet treat? As the final pit stop of the night, make sure to stop at Ed’s Real Scoop. The small-batch ice cream and gelato shop that’s been serving in Roncy for over two decades. The signature burnt marshmallow flavour has been recognized as one of the 100 most iconic ice cream flavours in the world.

This hub of culture offers old-school bakeries and modern cafes, or century old theatres and funky home design shops. Roncesvalles proves that sometimes the best way to experience the city is simply to explore one really good street.

