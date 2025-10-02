Here’s where celebrities from Jesse Eisenberg to the Jonas Brothers shop and eat in Toronto

Want to shop and eat like a celebrity? From stars who call Toronto home to A-listers who visit the city (or trust only our top creatives to help them dress their best), these celebs each have their own go-to places. Take your cues from these household names and live your own VIP life, right at home. Whether it’s streetwear shops frequented by the city’s top athletes or restaurants singers never miss when they’re touring here, this is our guide to where celebrities go when they’re in Toronto.

Suits for Schitt’s Creek‘s star

Harry Rosen is known for its quality suiting, and for Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, it’s a one-stop shop. When he’s back in T.O., he goes there for everything from socks to designer shoes. 82 Bloor St. W.

Luxe outerwear fit for royalty

Former Torontonian Meghan Markle is a staunch supporter of Canadian fashion — including outerwear brand Sentaler. The duchess has sported many an alpaca coat from the Yorkville shop. 55 Avenue Rd.

Making celebrities sparkle since 2007

Dean Davidson has been crafting demi-fine jewelry since 2007 — and the likes of Oprah, J.Lo and Sandra Bullock have been donning his T.O.-made sparkle since pretty much the beginning. 145 Berkeley St.

A hot sneaker spot beloved by NHLers

Former Leaf Mitch Marner is all about flashy footwear, and he was visiting Hotbox back when they were a 180-square-foot store, always leaving with bright orange bags in tow. 122 Cumberland St.

Where the Jays shop for streetwear

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently shouted out Kenshi for its luxury goods and shoes. He knows what he’s talking about — he admitted he owns “200 to 300” pairs of sneakers! 99 Yorkville Ave.

Archival vintage worn by ‘it’ girls

Celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo and Emma Chamberlain trust Smoking Vintage to source the wildest and rarest archival finds for them — including head-to-toe Prada. 514a Annette St.

A secret boutique that movie stars flock to

When Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Cindy Crawford and more are in town, they head to Augustina Boutiques — with minimal online presence, it’s a low-key gem filled with luxe brands. 1128 Yonge St.

An R & B star’s fave Vietnamese spot

“This might be the best Vietnamese food I’ve ever had,” R & B star Kehlani raved while digging into massive short rib pho and green mussels at Pho Ngoc Yen. 350 Adelaide St. W.

Margaritas for Martha

Earlier this year, Martha Stewart hit up Toronto to promote her Netflix doc Martha, stopping at Quetzal for seafood and margaritas (she swears by the Saskatoon Berry with spicy salt). 419 College St.

Where Jesse Eisenberg takes the fam

Actor Jesse Eisenberg, known for The Social Network, recently visited Curryish Tavern with his family, enjoying cheese curd samosas and green tomato butter chicken. 783 Queen St. W.

Your favourite chef’s favourite resto

Jamie Oliver was in town promoting his new cookbook but found time for Maha’s Egyptian Brunch, where family dinner meant fava beans, falafel and plenty of Balady bread. 226 Greenwood Ave.

Blackpink’s fave Korean BBQ

Blackpink’s Lisa and Rosé dropped by North York’s 24-hour Korean barbecue spot Huh Ga Ne after their July concert. Fans went wild spotting the pop icons enjoying a late-night meal. 19A Finch Ave. W.

The Jonas Brothers take Yorkville

The Jonas Brothers made a pit stop at Adrak in Yorkville while filming in Toronto, indulging in lamb chops and chai biscuits, leaving owner Ambica Jain delightfully starstruck. 138 Avenue Rd.

Syrian hot spot attracts Coldplay’s opener

Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, who just opened for Coldplay in Toronto, stopped by Zezafoun Syrian Cuisine in Davisville village with her band and turned dinner into a mini celebration. 4 Manor Rd. E.

Grammy-winner pays Nuit a visit

Back in June, Questlove, of the Roots, dropped by Kiin, proving that even a Grammy-winning drummer can’t resist chef Nuit Regular’s legendary Thai flavours. 326 Adelaide St. W.

Steph Curry’s favourite taco spot

NBA star Steph Curry swung by Silent H after the Warriors-Raptors game, rocking the “guest chef” vibe while enjoying tacos and margaritas with his crew. 461 King St. W.