Here is where you can find Barack Obama in Toronto today

Barack Obama is in Toronto today for a sold-out keynote speech

Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in Toronto on Friday evening for a sold-out keynote appearance at a Canadian public policy gala.

The 44th president is headlining Canada 2020’s 20th Anniversary Gala, billed as An Evening with President Barack Obama, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fairmont Royal York. Canada 2020 is a progressive Canadian think tank founded in 2006 that produces original research, hosts events and starts conversations about Canada’s future. The organization describes the gala as a milestone gathering for “a select group of leaders, partners, and supporters” who have been involved in its work over the past two decades.

“This celebratory evening will be a time to reflect on how far we’ve come and look ahead to what’s possible when our community comes together with shared purpose and conviction,” the think tank said in a statement.

While Obama’s speech is expected to be the marquee moment of the evening, members of the public are unlikely to hear it firsthand, unfortunately. The event isn’t open to the media, so we might have to look out for TikTok clips of the keynote afterward (if attendees are allowed to take video).

The Toronto appearance is part of a longer history of Canadian visits for Obama. He served as U.S. president from 2009 to 2017 and made three official visits to Canada during his term, beginning with a 2009 trip to Ottawa to meet then-prime minister Stephen Harper. He later returned for G8 and G20 summit meetings, as well as the North American Leaders’ Summit.

Friday’s gala marks Obama’s second visit to Toronto. Follow @can2020 for updates.