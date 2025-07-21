Here are 5 must-visit walkable neighbourhoods in Toronto for a summer adventure

Toronto is a walker’s paradise, offering a mix of cute cafés, mom and pop shops and essential services all within strolling distance. And there’s no better way to explore the unique character of each neighbourhood than on foot! Here’s a guide to five of Toronto’s most walkable and charming areas.

Queen West

This is the perfect area to walk through if you’re looking for the trendiest galleries, cafés and of course, gorgeous street art! The three-block, 1-km stretch of alleyway on Rush Lane is filled with gorgeous graffiti, so walk by and take tons of Insta snaps. Stroll between Spadina Ave and Portland St, just south of Queen W, and you’ll encounter colorful murals, graffiti tags, and stunning murals, including Allan Ryan’s famous Yellow Bird murals, Elicser Elliott’s portrait art (look for murals of people mixed with dreamy elements), and Kwest’s 3D graffiti, inspired by sculptural/geometric shapes.

The area also continues to attract unique new businesses, everything from lively pizza spots to boutique foods and thrift stores. If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic, check out 1117 Meats & Pantry (1117 Queen St. W). The space was formerly a historic post office established in the early 1900s, but now offers specialty food items like deli cheeses and meats. Click here for all the best new openings in the Queen West neighbourhood.

The Annex

The Annex is one of Toronto’s oldest neighbourhoods, so you’ll spot tons of Victorian and Edwardian homes as you stroll through! But perhaps the highlight of this area is the Philosopher’s Walk path on the U of T campus. This scenic footpath is located amidst the St. George campus along the ravine landscape trailing Taddle Creek. It’s bordered by grassy banks and towering trees, so perfect for a peaceful stroll. Afterward, head to Bloor St to explore the mix of cafés, bars and restaurants.

The Beaches

Stroll through this super enchanting community if you’re looking for a space with a more touristy, small-town feel (the neighbourhood kind of feels like a lakeside resort during the summer season, especially with thousands of tourists flocking to the area!) Head to the eastern boardwalk. It spans about 3.5 km along Lake Ontario from Ashbridges’ Bay (you can even bring your dog). Swing through Kew Gardens Park before shopping and dining at the colourful stores and restaurants along Queen St E.

Trinity-Bellwoods

Trinity-Bellwoods Park is the focal point of this gorgeous neighbourhood and the perfect spot to explore on foot if you love greenery (it boasts some of the oldest and most unique trees in the city!) Walk past historic brick homes and then grab fresh produce at the seasonal farmers’ market (Dundas W and Shaw St at the northwest corner of Trinity Bellwoods Park). There are also tons of indie shops and restaurants to explore. Hit the patio on Little Ese (875 Queen St. W) for delicious al pastor pizza, saucy wings and tasty sangrias.

Roncesvalles Village

Stroll along the 1.7 km stretch of chic little Polish-style restaurants and cafés on Roncesvalles Ave, running from Queen St W and King St W in the south to Dundas St W in the north. At the northern gate of the village sits the Dundas Roncesvalles Peace Garden (it’s the perfect space to enjoy some urban greenery!) Next, explore the Roncesvalles pedestrian bridge — it connects the village to Lake Ontario’s waterfront. Before you leave, head to Café Polonez for some authentic Polish cuisine. This family-run restaurant is known for its homemade, lightly-breaded schnitzel, herring and pierogis!