Helping Hand: Where to give back and volunteer this week in Toronto

Helping Hand is your weekly guide to making a difference in Toronto. Each week, we will shine a light on local charities, community initiatives, and volunteer opportunities where your time, skills, or donations can have an immediate impact. Helping Hand connects you with ways to give back and help build a stronger, more compassionate Toronto.

Homeless Connect shopping event

Toronto’s largest one-stop-shop event supporting people experiencing homelessness returns on Sunday, Oct. 26, at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. Hosted by Homeless Connect Toronto, the event will bring together more than 80 service providers offering housing support, dental and eye care, employment services, vaccinations, massage therapy, and more. More than 1,000 attendees and 600 volunteers are expected as homelessness in Toronto reaches record levels. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Night of Dread volunteers

Clay and Paper Theatre is looking for volunteers to help bring the city’s most delightfully Halloween event to life—Night of Dread 2025, returning to Dufferin Grove Park on Oct. 25. This annual celebration sees Torontonians gather to parade, and playfully confront their fears through giant puppets, music, and performance. Volunteers are needed for a range of roles, including event assistants, puppeteers, procession marshals, and costumed character performers such as Dancing Skulls, Fear Catchers, and the infamous Rat Pack. Whether you’re helping behind the scenes or animating the park as one of the many eerie characters, it’s a chance to get creative, connect with community, and be part of a beloved Toronto tradition. To sign up or learn more, visit Clay and Paper Theatre.

Second Harvest food bank

Canada’s largest food rescue organization is looking for volunteers to help fight food waste and hunger across the country. Opportunities range from sorting and packing donated food, assisting with community events, and preparing summer meals for children, to leadership roles like Food Sort Team Leader or Community Champion. There are options for individuals and groups, year-round or seasonal, with flexible shifts and both in-person and virtual roles available. To get involved, visit secondharvest.ca/volunteer.

Circle of Care

Circle of Care offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities to support older adults and seniors in the Toronto area. With more than 400 volunteers contributing to programs like Meals on Wheels, Friendly Visiting, Adult Day Programs, and medical accompaniment, there are roles for students, working adults, retirees, and corporate groups. Volunteers can deliver meals, provide companionship, assist with social activities, share musical or therapeutic skills, or help with gardening and grocery pickups. Flexible schedules, training, and meaningful ways to connect with the community make it easy to make a real difference in the lives of seniors.

Save speed cameras

Progress Toronto is seeking volunteers to help save speed cameras and protect lives. Volunteers will knock on doors across the city to talk to residents about why speed cameras matter. Events run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2 at locations including Finch Station, Royal York Station, and Keele & Eglinton. No experience is needed—training and support are provided, and volunteers can join for part or all of an event. RSVP or get more info at volunteer@progresstoronto.ca.