Maple Leafs AGM Hayley Wickenheiser on Olympic glory and her vision for the future of hockey

When Hayley Wickenheiser walks into Scotiabank Arena, it’s with the quiet certainty of someone who’s lived several lifetimes on the ice. Olympic champion, then emergency medicine doctor and now assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs, she’s stepped into yet another role — an advocate working to break down the financial barriers that keep young Canadians from the sport she loves most.

Has your journey as an Olympic athlete and now a doctor changed the way you think about youth sports?

You go full circle in your career, from being a kid, to competing at the highest levels, back to being a kid again when you’re helping kids. In our country we have a movement pandemic where we need to get kids active and off screens. The whole concept of getting back to unstructured play is really something that matters a lot to me. That kids don’t even necessarily need to be coached or in structured ice time — they can just be playing hockey or any sport anywhere.

Do you have a message for young girls in hockey?

Just enjoy the game and find what you love about it because that will take you to the places you dream of going — the Olympics, the PWHL [Professional Women’s Hockey League], whatever it is. Women in hockey can have a job in hockey now, whether it’s playing, management, off ice. There are more opportunities than ever.

Did you have a pre-game ritual as a player that has carried over into your role with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

I wasn’t very superstitious. I always ate three and a half hours before. I used to juggle before I warmed up. Now I still have a pre-game routine when I come to games, but I usually try to walk to the games and listen to my tunes. There’s not much else to it.

Can you tell us a little bit about this charity initiative you’re supporting?

It’s called Kruger Big Assist, where communities across Canada can nominate their community association to receive a $25,000 award to go toward accessibility and inclusivity. So that could mean just about anything. I’m

really honoured and proud to be back.

Why is access to sports — specifically hockey, and specifically right now — so important?

I mean, everyone knows that it’s tough times across the economy — food’s expensive, living is expensive and hockey is extremely expensive. With the cost of skates and sticks, I don’t know how my parents did it with three kids in hockey when I was coming up, so I can’t imagine families today. Knocking down barriers — whether that’s the cost of play, equipment, or ice time — is going to keep more kids in the game and give them more opportunities.

Now that you’re living in Toronto, any favourite spots to grab a coffee?

Balzac’s in the Distillery.

Where do you like to spend time in the city?

I love to be on my bike on the Lakeshore or any path in the city.

Favourite local athlete?

Wendel Clark.

What’s your top Toronto memory so far?

Watching the Jays fever and just the excitement in the city. I think it’s been a long time since people rallied like that as Canadians and Torontonians. Not being here that long, that was something very cool to see.

On that note, there’s a moment from the 2002 Olympics that has resurfaced online several times. It’s the clip of you after a game, talking about the American team having the Canadian flag on the floor in their dressing room, and you said: “Now I want to know if they want us to sign it.” Have you seen the video resurfacing, and with the Olympics approaching this winter, is there anything you’d add to that moment now?

I have never seen it. I mean, I certainly know what I said and did, but I’ve never seen it. Maybe it’s very prevalent now because of the climate of the world. I have no regrets — I’m very proud of it and I’d just say: see you in February.