Gen Z trains alongside 60-year-olds at this intergenerational run club in Toronto

It’s no secret that Toronto is obsessed with movement. Whether it’s pilates at Sweat and Tonic, a cold plunge at Othership or training for Hyrox, wellness has become part of this city’s daily rhythm. It’s also become gen Z’s answer to the need for connection and community in the city — joining gyms or running marathons gives Torontonians a regular place to socialize and meet new people.

For anyone looking to start training, get back into running or simply find a reason to move with other people, an intergenerational run club in Toronto by The Kickback Foundation called the Kickback Run Club is returning with a free community-centred program that meets every Saturday at Jimmie Simpson Park.

This 24-week program, known as the KBRC, brings together participants of all ages and experience levels to support each other in fostering the foundational skills needed to get yourself to actually start running: consistency, confidence and connection. The run club launched late April and will continue to run every Saturday at 10 a.m. until Oct. 3.

The Kickback Foundation is a Toronto-born not-for-profit organization founded in 2016 by Jamal Burger, a Torontonian raised within the community of non-profits. When his mother had him at 16, she found community and support through the Jessie’s Centre for Young Women. After igniting a career as a photographer in the city, Burger began The Kickback Foundation as a space to empower underserved youth by breaking down barriers to access through sports, arts and education.

“Kickback Run Club has always been about more than running,” said Burger in a press release. “It’s about showing up for yourself and your community, week after week.”

That community element is exactly what makes KBRC stand out in a city full of fitness spaces. Tara Magloire, one of Kickback’s program managers, began with an interest in moving her body and first got involved with the organization as a pacer in the run club before eventually moving into a leadership role.

For Magloire, the appeal was simple: running was already something she loved, but Kickback offered a way to make it social, meaningful and accessible.

The organization uses the symbol of a shoe as part of its larger mission, encouraging young people to step into new environments with confidence and care.

“There’s really something to having a new pair of shoes on your first day of school,” Magloire says. “You show up triumphant.”

That idea carries directly into the run club. Participants aged 29 and under who complete three Saturday runs in one season qualify for a free pair of ASICS running shoes. Adults over 30 can access an ASICS discount code. Shoes are distributed once a month to those who have completed the required runs.

That “earned” element is part of what keeps people coming back.

The club originally began as a small east end running crew of fewer than 20 people. Since then, it has grown significantly. In 2025 alone, KBRC welcomed more than 600 participants, and the foundation expects 2026 to bring its highest number of registrations yet.

Despite its growth, the program is not built only for experienced runners. Magloire says one of the most important parts of KBRC is its open-door approach.

“You don’t need to show up in any specific way,” she says. “You do not have to dress a certain way. You don’t have to sound a certain way.”

The program uses a gradual pacing model, beginning with shorter distances and building over the season. This year, KBRC has also added a walking pace, making the program more accessible to people who may want to take part without running the full route.

“We don’t expect you to come and want to run 8K,” Magloire says. “Just be yourself and bring a friend if that makes you feel more comfortable.”

There’s music, snacks and what Magloire describes simply as “vibes.”

For those who want more of a challenge, the club offers longer runs about once a month. For those who just want to move, walk, jog or test the waters, all is welcome.

“People can choose their own adventure when they show up,” she says.

That flexibility is especially important for people who feel intimidated by joining a run club for the first time. In a city where wellness can sometimes feel tied to aesthetics, performance or expensive memberships, KBRC is designed to remove barriers.

One of the special aspects built into this program is its intentional intergenerational element. Magloire says the community includes anyone from ages 6 to 60.

“What’s really special to me is when we see aunts and grandparents running next to their nieces and nephews and grandchildren,” she says.

That multigenerational model is part of the larger mission. According to The Kickback Foundation’s Annual Impact Report, 89 per cent of participants reported improvements in their mental health, while 94 per cent said they formed meaningful connections with people who share similar interests.

For Magloire, those numbers reflect what she sees on the ground every week.

She has watched participants go from a “couch to 5K mentality” to seeing movement as part of their regular lives. Not because they are chasing a personal record, but because they are surrounded by people cheering them on.

“It’s not always about PRing [personal record] or passing the fastest person,” she says. “I think we have to think about that middle zone of folks who are really struggling that day.”

For some participants, running becomes a way to work through stress, clear their mind or simply release whatever they are carrying. And while running can often feel like an individual pursuit, KBRC turns it into something collective. People bring friends, cousins, children and even dogs.

And at the end of every run, Magloire always sees people making plans for after runs. Friendships form. Lives change from season to season, and the run club becomes a touch point to return to.

“Community is built by the collective,” Magloire says. “There’s a lot of people adding into the collective spirit.”

Every Saturday, runners meet at Jimmie Simpson Park in the east end. Routes are posted on Kickback’s Instagram stories a few days before each run, and while registration is encouraged in advance through the organization’s social media, participants can join at any point in the season.

“There is no bad time to start,” Magloire says. The club runs rain or shine, and every participant is supported by pacers along the way.

“We have a no runner left behind policy,” she says.

For anyone still on the fence, Magloire’s advice is simple.

“Don’t be afraid to start,” she says. “If there’s a way of moving that you’re curious about, do a little research and get going. I think you’d be surprised at what comes up.”

Kickback Run Club takes place every Saturday at 10 a.m. at Jimmie Simpson Park, located at 872 Queen St. E., until Oct. 3. Remember: it’s free and open to the public.