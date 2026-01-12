Here’s every ‘Heated Rivalry’ event happening in Toronto

The tiny Canadian hockey show that could, Heated Rivalry, has become an international sensation, and Toronto is taking part in the action with plenty of themed events across the city.

Since premiering at the Image+Nation Festival in Montreal and landing on Crave only a little over a month ago in late November, Heated Rivalry has quickly moved from small adaptation to full global phenomenon and cultural fixation. The Canadian queer hockey romance, filmed across Ontario based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series, has ignited a level of fan devotion rarely seen for a homegrown series. Viewership climbed fast, social media edits multiplied overnight, and Toronto audiences have responded in the most Toronto way possible: by building real life events around it.

From packed trivia nights and sweaty dance floors to drag brunches and old school improv, the city has this fandom calendar into a non-stop celebration of Canadian media. And there’s something for everyone: here’s a complete roundup of the Heated Rivalry events taking over Toronto right now.

For audiences who enjoy the narrative mechanics as much as the romance, Heated Rivalry: Improvised debuts at The Comedy Bar on Danforth brings you all new unseen scenes on Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. Created by the Everything Improvised team, the show builds a live, unscripted version of the series using audience suggestions. Expect familiar but reimagined forbidden locker room tension, endless cottage moments and more sports drama filtered through improv comedy. The performers draw on the emotional beats fans recognize, while allowing each show to unfold differently based on crowd input. Now’s your chance to put pen to paper and bring your Hollander x Rozanov fantasies to life. Tickets are priced at $23, and the event is for both comedy fans and super viewers alike.

Heated Rivalry trivia nights

Toronto’s trivia scene has embraced Heated Rivalry with surprising intensity, especially at Cassette, where demand has been so high that most dates have already sold out. These events lean hard into deep cut knowledge, character dynamics, episode level recall and moments that live rent free in fans’ heads. Tickets are priced at $11.13 and availability has become increasingly limited as word spreads. Remaining Cassette dates include Jan. 12, Feb. 23, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, all beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Black Sheep is hosting two additional trivia nights on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m., offering a slightly earlier, more casual option with the same competitive energy and pricing.

Snakes and Lattes on College Street is hosting a standalone Heated Rivalry trivia night on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. This version is more structured, with prizes for the top teams, bonus points for costumes and a longer runtime that stretches close to two hours. Tables are sold by team size, and the event includes themed prizes and drink sponsorships, making it feel closer to a full fan night than a quick trivia drop in.

A major dance party is landing on Jan. 24 at The Garrison, with doors opening at 10 p.m. Curated by Glimmering Dolls, the night focuses on queer anthems, late night closing and visual callbacks to the series that fans can thirst over again and again in a room full of likeminded lovers. Jerseys are encouraged but optional — but dancing all night is not.

UP Dance Party Co. announced a dance party that’s all about Ilya and Shane for January — and then quickly had to announce an additional four nights due to how fast the first one sold out. There are still tickets available for the fifth night on March 6, running from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. This version is a club night through and through, with drink specials, limited remaining tickets and a slightly higher price point. It’s positioned as a bigger, louder follow-up for fans who missed the earlier dates or want a more packed dance floor experience.

Supermarket Bar’s SugarRush Heated Rivalry Night adds another layer, combining DJ sets with compilation footage from the show playing throughout the night. The Jan. 30 edition sold out quickly so the team gave Torontonians what they wanted, a second date on Feb. 6 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.. The people asked and they shall receive.

On Feb. 22, Granite Brewery hosts A Jonas Rivalry, a Heated Rivalry and Jonas Brothers drag bingo brunch that blends pop nostalgia with current pop media and drag performances. Hosted by Sucka Queen, El Experimento, Rico Rico and Dahlia Doll, the event brings you bingo with brunch service and musical throwbacks. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with communal seating and a brunch minimum that turns the afternoon into a night full of hilarity.

SUPERSEXE’s Heated Rivalry edition takes place Feb. 1 at See Scape, running from 10 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. This event is rooted in fashion, performance and queer nightlife culture, with a theme that includes hockey uniforms, referee looks and rink side fantasy aesthetics. Part runway fashion show, part dance party; the lineup includes DJ sets and a live performance with a clear emphasis on camp and creative expression rather than explicit content.

Hopeless Romantic‘s Heated Rivalry Paint and Debrief sessions offer a quieter option, hosted at the same romantic bookshop that previously held the official meet and greet with the stars of the show. Scheduled for Jan. 17, 24 and 31, these events combine guided painting with group discussion, giving fans space to talk through themes, characters and emotional moments while working on their own art.

On Feb. 1, O’Grady’s on Church Street — a queer community classic — hosts a Heated Rivalry rewatch night as part of its Gay Men’s Mix n’ Mingle series. Running from 6:30–10 p.m., the evening blends episode viewing with social time, drinks and opportunities to meet other fans. It is structured as a communal hang rather than a formal screening, with an emphasis on connection and conversation so come ready to chat.