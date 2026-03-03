Countdown is on: It’s 100 days until the FIFA World Cup in Toronto and the city is celebrating

The countdown is officially on! Tuesday marks 100 days until the biggest sporting event of the season, the FIFA World Cup 2026 — and specifically, 100 days until the tournament’s first Canadian match at Toronto’s BMO Field. To celebrate, the city is putting on a totally free party!

The party is taking place at Rebel on Tuesday evening, aptly titled 100 Days to Go. Attendees can expect a showcase of cultural performances, flavours and festivities, all in honour of the communities that will be represented at Toronto Stadium during the tournament. Countries include Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Germany, Ghana, Panama and Senegal — you’re encouraged to wear your team colours and get excited as Toronto gears up to welcome the world to our city!

There’s certainly plenty to celebrate: by being selected as one of 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, Toronto will be the first Canadian venue to host a FIFA World Cup fixture. The city will be hosting six matches — including an opening match with Canada itself!

Canada made it to the last tournament in 2022 but didn’t win a match, failing to advance further than the group stage. This time, playing on actual home turf on the world stage may be the motivation they need to make it through: they’ll be facing off against the winner of Play-Off Path A on June 12.

Toronto has been gearing up for the big showdown for months now, including by putting their homes on Airbnb during the weeks of the World Cup to earn big.

For now, you can prepare for the World Cup by partying at Rebel from 5:30–9:30 p.m.!