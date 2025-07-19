Conrad the Raccoon gets his own permanent Heritage Toronto memorial

In a place dubbed Raccoon City thanks to the tens of thousands of furry masked bandits occupying the nooks and crannies of Toronto, the legend of Conrad the Raccoon has risen about all others.

Our unlikely hero was the subject of one of Toronto’s most surreal viral moments, where slews of residents memorialized the fallen raccoon with flowers, candles and more when he perished on Yonge Street 10 years ago.

Remembering on this day Conrad the Dead Raccoon, a true Toronto legend 🔥🪦 pic.twitter.com/UgIp9zRoQe — ÜGGG¥ (@_UGGGY) December 15, 2023

On the morning of July 9, 2015, the raccoon’s lifeless body was discovered on the sidewalk near 819 Yonge St. Hours passed. Flowers appeared. A framed photo. Candles. A handwritten note: “Rest in peace, sweet prince.” The hashtag #DeadRaccoonTO began trending across Canada. By the time city workers arrived to remove the body nearly 14 hours later, a full-blown sidewalk memorial had bloomed — undeniably Toronto.

Now, a decade later, Heritage Toronto has officially recognized Conrad’s impact with a commemorative plaque near the site. Installed on the 10th anniversary of his passing, the marker honours not only Conrad’s brief, strange brush with fame, but also the city’s long and complex relationship with its raccoon population.

In the words of one mourner commenting on the Heritage Toronto site, “departed before his time, he was unknown in his life but renowned in his death. He was loved by his city.” Another shared, “Conrad will always and forever be my number one slime bud,” while a third simply said, “This felt like Toronto’s first viral social media event. RIP.” One person added, “Every time I see a raccoon now, I’ll think of you bestie,” and another described him as “the G.O.A.T”—the greatest of all trash pandas.

Rest easy, Conrad. You were one of the good ones.