City Hacks: Where to check out cherry blossoms sans the High Park crowds

Don’t want to deal with the TikTok hoard at High Park while checking out cherry blossoms? Here are five hidden gem sakura spots you can visit right now.

Centre Island

Why not hop on the ferry and head over for a day on Toronto Island for a mini escape to see the sakura trees in bloom. There is a small grove on Centre Island. Pack a picnic, rent a bike, or just wander the quieter paths and make a full afternoon out of it while you’re there.

Japanese Cultural Centre

This Don Mills centre has an annual Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival. Or just show up and check out the trees in a serene setting. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something calm and a little more low-key, with space to actually enjoy the blossoms.

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Edwards Garden

Just a gorgeous spot for a walk at any time of year, this gem has a small grove of sakura trees and feels more like a curated garden. Take your time exploring the trails, bridges, and landscaped areas—it’s one of those places that makes you forget you’re still in the city.

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UTSC

Worth a trip to Scarborough, this University of Toronto campus is lovely. The park-like setting is one of the most peaceful spots in the city, complete with meandering creek. It’s especially nice if you want a quieter, more scenic walk without big crowds.

Woodbine Park

A great east-end option near the lake, this park has a small but beautiful collection of cherry blossom trees. It’s perfect for pairing with a waterfront walk, and tends to be much less hectic than the more popular spots.