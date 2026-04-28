Canada’s Wonderland opens this week with a stomach-churning upside down roller coaster and more

Canada’s Wonderland is set to open its gates for the 2026 season on May 3, and there is a full slate of fun things to do, new and reimagined rides and entertainment offerings designed to draw thrill-seekers and families from across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

Among the most exciting changes is the transformation of the legendary inverted roller coaster Flight Deck, which will reopen early this summer as The DareDeviler. Originally introduced in 1995 as Top Gun, the ride has been re-themed to evoke the spirit of aviation in the park’s Grande World Expo area.

According to Canada’s Wonderland, the coaster has undergone track work and received updated trains with new seating and vest-style safety restraints, which are said to deliver a smoother and more comfortable ride while maintaining its, ahem, intensity.

“We’re excited to breathe new life into one of our classic roller coasters,” said Heather Hill, park manager. “With The DareDeviler, we’re elevating the thrill experience with a smoother, more comfortable ride.”

The announcement builds on the continued popularity of AlpenFury, which debuted last year and remains a headline attraction. The coaster holds records as Canada’s longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster, with nine inversions.

Beyond rides, the 2026 season also features a calendar of festivals and themed events. Opening weekend includes a season passholder preview on May 1, followed by the official park opening May 3.

Fireworks nights are scheduled for May 17, July 1 and Sept. 6, while Splash Works opens May 23 with all its watery goodness.

Returning events include Brew & BBQ in June showcasing craft beers and smoked meats as well as live entertainment, and Oktoberfest in September, bringing German-inspired food, drinks and performances to the park.

There will be a Canada Day event dubbed Celebration Canada from July 1–5, while families can expect KidZfest in late July and early August.

As Halloween approaches, the park shifts gears with Halloween Haunt and Tricks & Treats, running through late September into early November, before closing the year with WinterFest, featuring holiday lights, seasonal food and winter-themed entertainment.

There are also three new live productions this year including theatre and stunt performances:

Retrospect, a musical production with current and throwback hits

The King’s Banquet, a fantasy-themed cirque show with acrobatics, fire performance and storytelling

Watchtower, a fun stunt-diving extravaganza set in a mythical seaside village

Canada’s Wonderland will also implement a new chaperone policy starting May 1. Guests aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult-type person aged 21 or older after 4 p.m., with one adult permitted per group of up to 10 minors.

The park officially opens for the 2026 season on May 3.