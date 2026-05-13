Calling all introverts: A rave where you can craft all night is coming to Toronto next month

Nightlife in Toronto used to be an extrovert’s territory: music blasting loud, parties that end in the early hours of the morning and shouted conversations over a thumping bass. A new rave experience is offering a softer, more introvert-friendly alternative to Toronto’s nightlife — and there’s clearly a ton of demand for it. Fittingly named the Craft Rave, attendees are encouraged to bring their latest creative project (we’re talking crochet, knitting, drawing and any other artistic endeavours) and craft away as a DJ spins some tunes. Since the inaugural event in November 2025, each subsequent rave has quickly sold out as soon as tickets were released, some in as fast as under two hours.

Hosted by the Toronto Crochet + Knit Collective, the rave series has clearly tapped into a nightlife experience that Toronto has been missing. If you’ve always wanted to attend a party where you could focus on your latest hobby all night long and not appear totally anti-social, now is your chance: the collective is hosting another Craft Rave next month!

It’s happening Monday, June 22 at Waterworks Food Hall, the site of the very first Craft Rave last year. So far, all we know is that Elise Purdon is coming back to DJ for the June event, but past raves have featured great food, wine and other drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Crochet + Knit Collective (@tckc.to)

Of course, this is a party built with introverts in mind, so if past Craft Raves are any indication, this one will only be running from 6:30-8:30 p.m. — so don’t worry, you’ll still be able to make your 10 p.m. bedtime.

Any craft projects are welcome at the rave, though it is still a rave, meaning soft lighting — so opt to leave your delicate beadwork or other fine detail work at home for the night, if only to save your eyesight.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. through Noble Space Toronto — check out Toronto Crochet + Knit Collective on Instagram for updates.