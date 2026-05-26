Book now: Toronto is getting a floating soccer pitch just in time for the World Cup

Just in case you were wondering if soccer was truly going to take over the city in June, we offer up as evidence the city’s first floating soccer pitch.

Starting June 11 and running through July 19, Sport Chek will transform the grounds around Harbourfront Centre into a free, soccer-themed fan zone headlined by what’s being billed as Canada’s first-ever floating futsal pitch.

Futsal is basically a five-on-five version of soccer played on a smaller, usually land-based, field.

The nearly 130-foot floatie will sit on the water so visitors can just step out over the harbour to play small-sided soccer. It’s part of the Sport Chek Harbourfront FC temporary installatio, which is, of course, meant to tap into the rising wave of soccer enthusiasm ahead of a FIFA World Cup in the city beginning June 11.

Around the floating pitch, the waterfront will also be home to an interactive festival space with pop-up retail, games, and fan experiences aimed at both casual visitors out for a waterfront stroll and dedicated supporters looking to rep their favourite clubs and national teams, but didn’t get into the official fan festival.

“Soccer fandom in Canada is continuing to grow, and we know fans are looking for new ways to connect with the sport beyond simply watching from the sidelines,” said Scott Dowding, president of Sport Chek. “Sport Chek Harbourfront FC is about creating an experience that unites cultures, teams and communities, while giving fans a chance to be part of the excitement.”

Entry to the entire activation is free, with a mix of first-come, first-served access and limited bookable sessions on the floating pitch. Reservations for June sessions are already open online right here so book right away.