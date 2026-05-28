Blue Jays player Daulton Varsho’s controversial walk-up song saga just got an AI-assisted twist

Who says petitions don’t work? Last month, we reported on how fans begged (pleaded!) for Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho to change his walk-up song, arguing that Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” didn’t match the energy of the Jays’ 50th season celebrations or the kind of swagger fans want attached to the team.

For a while, Varsho held firm to his song conviction, refusing to change it because his daughter loves the tune.

Daulton Varsho has been asked by many fans to change his walk up song, “Ordinary” by Alex Warren. “I’m not changing it. My daughter loves the song, so I’m putting it out there, I’m not changing it.” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 11, 2026

But after weeks of online grumbling, the 29-year-old has apparently given Jays fans a partial win. Varsho recently mixed in a second track among his 2026 walk-up songs: “I RUN TO YOUR LIGHT” (yup, in all caps), a Christian worship song by Austin Blanchfill, an artist who’s been open about using AI-assisted tools in his music.

“Some of my music is created with AI-assisted tools during the production process. This is one of those songs, and it is not my voice singing this song. I remain creatively and spiritually responsible for the message, lyrics, and direction of every song that I do, whether AI voice or my voice,” Blanchfill wrote in the YouTube song description. “AI is simply a tool that allows me to create and distribute music at scale, with excellence, and with the intention of pointing people to Jesus.”

It wasn’t exactly a clean song swap, but Jays fans got their wish, right? Except now there are already grumblings about the track being AI-assisted.

“Daulton I take it all back, can we just keep Ordinary pls at least we know a human made it lol,” one user wrote in a recent Reddit thread on walk-up song updates.

“It might be the worst thing I’ve ever heard AND it’s AI slop,” another said, while another joked(?), “At least I can understand why the AI song is bad. What’s Alex Warren’s excuse?”

As of publication, the Jays are third in the AL East, behind Tampa Bay and New York. Varsho, for his part, has been holding his own at the plate, hitting .265 through 53 games.

Whether the new track brings better vibes to Rogers Centre (or just more complaints) remains to be seen, but you can check out the song yourself here.