Blue Jays fans can watch Games 3 and 4 at the Rogers Centre for $15

As the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, fans will be able to watch the game at Rogers Centre to cheer on the team during Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Fans can catch the Sportsnet broadcast live on the stadium’s videoboard, with the full ballpark atmosphere — free popcorn, concessions, fanfare, and access to the Jays Shop. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. for $15 at bluejays.com/watchparties, with proceeds supporting Jays Care Foundation. Gates open at 7 p.m., and first pitch is at 8 p.m.

Rogers customers can also win free entry through the Rogers Beyond the Seat program, which offers preferred seating and food vouchers to 1,000 fans.

In addition, the company that owns the team will give away 500 free tickets to each World Series home game, starting Friday during Game One. Ten extra pairs will also be given away on the Rogers Instagram account.