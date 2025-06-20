51 top things to do and places to visit in Toronto this summer

We’ve only got 72 days of summer in Toronto, give or take a few — so let’s make them count! From fantastic street festivals to picturesque patios and iconic attractions, these are the must-see destinations and things to do in Toronto during the summer.

New food festivals in Toronto

Flavours by Fire

Expect Korean BBQ, churrasco, live bands and enough whisky to forget you entered the hot wing contest — which, yes, you absolutely should. Head to the Harbourfront Centre from Aug. 31-Sept. 1 to get in on the heat.

Longest Dinner Table

Hosted by Street Eats Market, enjoy prix fixe menus at multiple venues, from beachside to downtown, at the city’s largest communal dining experience. The event runs Thursday to Saturday, July and August.

Family Block Party

Thursdays in July, Evergreen Brick Works brings you the ultimate pre-bedtime hang from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy tasty eats and live tunes minus the late-night tantrums.

Made in Canada Fest

Made in Canada Fest is serving national pride on a platter: 100+ local vendors, music from homegrown artists and free pancake breakfasts at Downsview Park, Aug. 22–24.



Toronto’s top summer street festivals

OssFest

OssFest, July 26, celebrates summer all along Ossington Avenue, celebrating music, arts, food and community on the city’s coolest street.

Beaches Jazz Festival

Although the Beaches Jazz Festival runs all month, the Street Fest, July 24–26, is what it’s all about — transforming Queen Street into a celebration of live music, food trucks and family fun.

BIG on Bloor Festival

The BIG on Bloor Festival, July 19–20, celebrates the community spirit of Bloordale through public art, performances, workshops and culture along a car-free stretch of Bloor West.

Toronto Ukrainian Festival

The Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival runs Sept. 12 to14, offering a vibrant celebration of Ukrainian heritage at North America’s largest Ukrainian street festival.

Summer throwback

Spend one perfect day feeling like a kid again at these legendary Toronto spots.

Toronto Islands

Pack a picnic blanket and some snacks and hop on the ferry to the Toronto Islands, where you can wander the William Meany Maze, traverse the grounds on a tandem bike and go back in time on Centreville’s Swan Ride.

Sunnyside

Take a stroll along Sunnyside Boardwalk, line up behind volleyball players and kids in floaties for a slushie from the ice cream truck, and then take a dip in the iconic Sunnyside Pool — once the largest in the world!

Before the Internet

Go retro this summer — event collective Before the Internet wants you to ditch your phone and party like it’s 1999. They have some TBD events coming this summer in Toronto, like their recent Woodstock-inspired summer kickoff party. Follow them on Instagram to catch their next event.

Toronto of the future

T.O. is changing fast, so don’t get left behind — indulge in the newest and coolest the city has to offer this season.

Rogers Stadium

Catch a concert at Toronto’s latest and greatest music venue — the seasonal, 50,000-person Rogers Stadium. From Coldplay and Blackpink in July to Oasis in August, be the first to test out what will be the city’s biggest venue yet.

Unbounded

Toronto is cold plunge obsessed, thanks in part to Unbounded, which is launching a series of Sunrise Socials this summer. Expect a somatic wellness circuit with cold plunges, saunas, yoga, breathwork, meditation and music.

Toronto’s best summer arts events

Music under the stars

Who says summer concerts need to be expensive? Each Thursday beginning July 3, the Edwards Summer Music Series will bring music to the Toronto Botanical Garden. On select dates, Harbourfront Centre’s Summer Music in the Garden offers an intimate live music experience. And don’t miss Yorkville’s Summer Music in the Park concert series, beginning June 13.

Toronto Fringe Festival

The Toronto Fringe Festival returns July 2–13, bringing 77 indie theatre, comedy, dance and storytelling shows to stages across the city. Hang out at the lively Fringe Patio, catch free entertainment and all-ages fun at KidsFest Club, and dive into the spirit of discovery that makes “Fringing” a Toronto summer essential.

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

Summer in Toronto starts when an inflatable screen pops up and a cult classic plays into the twilight. For 15 years, the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show has drawn film lovers to city parks for free movies under the stars. This year’s ‘When We Were Young’ theme brings 20 nostalgic screenings to Fort York, Christie Pits and Corktown Common — a beloved tradition.

Theatre in the park

The weather is too nice in the summer to be cooped up in a theatre — so head to the park instead! Shakespeare in High Park is a beloved summer tradition. Not-for-profit Shakespeare in the Ruff will be bringing the Bard to Withrow Park this season, and Guild Festival Theatre is putting on Heratio as well as Hitchcock’s 39 Steps at the Greek Theatre.

Toronto’s top fashion pop-ups

Hogtown Flea

A scrappy new addition to Toronto’s flea and vintage scene, Hogtown is returning for the first time this year on July 6 — potentially relaunching last year’s vintage night market series.

Evergreen Vintage Market

Stop by Evergreen Brick Works every Sunday this summer for the Ontario Vintage Market, featuring curated antiques and second-hand finds under a picturesque pavilion.

Hippie Market

The enduring queen of vintage markets is officially in its outdoor season. Taking over often outdoor spaces like the park at Queen and Shaw for a few TBD dates this season, expect tunes and the perfect summer vibes. Don’t miss the one-day-only joint event with The Welcome Market this weekend.

Toronto Flea

It’s hard to beat the Toronto Flea when it comes to location — hosted in a wildflower garden on a heritage estate, visit on July 6 for antiques, art, vintage clothes and more.

Toronto’s best ice cream

Nadege’s macaron ice cream

Ever wondered what a macaron in ice cream form tastes like? Nadege’s Marie Antoinette pint has it all — vanilla ice cream, maple syrup and crunchy macaron shells. A sweet royal treat.

Bar Ape’s chocolate and black olive bar

Chocolate and black olive? Trust Bar Ape to make it taste like vacation in a bite. This salty-sweet gelato bar is weirdly perfect — and weirdly chic at the same time.

Super Serve’s cookie sundae

Vanilla soft serve meets a warm chocolate chip cookie, drizzled with caramel. Your childhood fave just got a glow up with Super Serve’s cookie sundae.

Tom’s Dairy Freeze’s banana split

Nothing says summer like pulling up to Tom’s Dairy Freeze for a towering banana split. With neon lights and retro toppings, it’s pure 1950s nostalgia — no time machine required.

Toronto’s best summer patios

Broadview Hotel

This seventh-floor stunner has the city at its feet. Think shareable plates, floor-to-ceiling windows and that feeling like you’ve found the spot — whether it’s your first time or fiftieth.

Soluna

At Soluna, you’ll sip mezcal under a mesh canopy while grooving to Afro house, surrounded by more cream linen than a beach wedding. No passport needed — just your breeziest linen shirt.

La Palma

Between the stunning upstairs patio and windows that fold open to the street, La Palma stays serving California cool. Pair it with a negroni and the 100-layer lasagna, obviously.

Epoch

Tucked behind the Ritz, Epoch’s garden patio feels like a secret the city hasn’t figured out yet. Firepits, floral-infused cocktails and a view of the CN Tower, if you know where to look.

Lapinou

Lapinou’s alley patio is a little slice of Paris in the city. The twinkling lights, the magnifique French bites — all that’s missing is the sound of accordion music and the Eiffel Tower.

Foxley’s

Behind Foxley’s unassuming facade is one of the city’s best patios: vine-covered walls, low lighting and pan-Asian dishes worth fighting over. Unless your date’s cute. Then share. Maybe.

The best summer food fests and spots in Toronto

Toronto Waterfront Night Market

The Toronto Waterfront Night Market (Aug. 8–10 at Hotel X) offers lakeside views, Insta-worthy bites and all the karaoke vibes you could ask for.

Taco Fest

Three days. 250 tacos. 32 tequilas. If that doesn’t scare you a little, you’re ready for Taco Fest. Back with a mix of live mariachi and mezcal from Aug. 8–10, this food fest is basically a love letter to everything Mexican. Local chefs will be crafting next-level tacos, plus a nacho and guac station you may never leave and a margarita bar that doesn’t quit.

Castaways Rum Shack

If your island tradition ends at beach naps and bike rentals, Castaways Rum Shack is bringing serious tropical energy to your summer. There’s a rotating food menu and a cocktail lineup complete with boozy slushies and rum punch. By sundown, the Wards Island patio glows under string lights making it the perfect sunset pit stop.

Rose Disco

Get ready to rosé all day on Aug. 16 at Toronto’s ultimate pink party. Over 4,000 guests decked out in their finest pink and white will sip their way through 30+ rosé wines from around the globe. With food trucks, summer fits in full force and a live DJ stage headlined by Felix Cartal, it’s the perfect excuse to day-drink.

Picnic in the park

Grab a blanket, pack a snack spread and soak up a lazy, hazy afternoon at one of Toronto’s best parks. Whether you’re people-watching at Trinity Bellwoods or lounging in the shade at High Park, it’s the perfect recipe for a carefree day. Add some friends, maybe a Frisbee, and let the summer vibes take over.



Ontario’s top summer music festivals

Hillside

Hillside features a slew of stages with dozens of artists strewn about lovely Guelph Island, an incredible food bazaar and camping. Performers this year include Femi Kute, Tim Baker and Bells Larsen.

Mariposa Folk Festival

This iconic Orillia folk festival has a historic connection to Toronto. This year, the festival on the shores of Lake Couchiching has outdone itself with headliners Iron & Wine, Waxahatchee and the Sheepdogs.

Boots & Hearts

Torontonians can’t get enough of this cowboy-forward festival. This year’s massive lineup includes Sam Hunt, Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman for the jean-short-and-plaid crowd.

Veld

Global EDM legends like Tiësto, Deadmau5 and Rezz will take over Downsview Park from Aug. 1 to 3, featuring three days of non-stop house, techno, bass and trance.

The best outdoor summer experiences in Toronto

National Bank Open

Every August, Toronto becomes a tennis town, as we host the sport’s biggest stars for the National Bank Open, running from July 26 to Aug. 7 this year. Grab a pair of tickets, dress in your courtside best and test out your own racket skills at one of the countless event activations before heading to the stands. We know who we’ll be cheering for — the Canadians!

Movies on the River

Movies on the River returns July 7, offering a unique film experience on Toronto’s Humber River. Paddle up in your own canoe, kayak or SUP for $10, or rent one starting at $40, with gear included. Rentals come with 30 minutes to explore the river before the film starts on an 80-foot screen near the launch site. Stay tuned for the movie lineup.

SUP Yoga

Bring some extra tranquility to your yoga practice this summer with standup paddleboarding yoga classes, hosted by Toronto Island SUP. Paddle across Lake Ontario and watch the sun rise or set across the Toronto skyline as you move through your flow and enjoy some quiet meditation — and give your core an extra challenge

Toronto Maple Leafs at Christie Pits

It isn’t summer in Toronto until you’ve climbed the hill at Christie Pits with a cold beverage in hand and watched the Toronto Maple Leafs take the field — the city’s semi-pro baseball team. With free admission, cheap beers and a laid-back vibe that feels more backyard hangout than stadium showdown, ballgames here are a hidden gem.

Camp for adults

Relive the glory days of camp with an adults-only camping retreat just outside the city. Canadian Adventure Camp runs weekend and week-long experiences on Lake Temagami. Or wait until September for Haliburton Highlands wilderness escape from Two Islands Weekends or Camp Reset’s four-day digital detox adult summer camp in Bancroft.

The best beaches in Ontario

Ward’s Island

A peaceful, hidden gem on the Toronto Islands with calm waters and a local community feel. Ward’s is often cited as having the cleanest water in the city of Toronto for swimming.

Woodbine Beach

Gorgeous and fun right in the city, Woodbine features the largest beach volleyball area in North America, a massive outdoor pool, gourmet dining and much more.

Long Point

This remote beach lies on a 40-kilometre sand spit stretching into Lake Erie, recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. It’s a birdwatcher’s paradise, in an agricultural heartland.

Sandbanks

Prince Edward County is home to some of the largest freshwater sand dunes in the world, Sandbanks boasts silky soft beaches and stunning turquoise shallows.