Avast! Toronto’s most famous pirate ship is for sale

If you’ve never been to sea, but have a hanker for that pirate life, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

For more than 15 years, families strolling along Toronto’s waterfront may have heard it before they saw it: the boom of water cannons, the shouts of tiny pirates hunting treasure, and a black-sailed ship filled with kids wearing eye patches and grinning from ear to ear.

Now, one of the city’s most recognizable tourist attractions is preparing for a new voyage. Pirate Life Adventures is officially up for sale.

After launching in 2009, the company spent more than a decade transforming the simple idea of a themed boat ride into a mini entertainment production built around immersive experiences. Instead of simply taking passengers from point A to point B, Pirate Life turned the trip itself into the attraction.

The business currently includes four Transport Canada-certified pirate ships, along with established waterfront leases, operating permits, customer databases and an existing tourism brand that already draws thousands of visitors each year.

For someone looking to jump into the tourism world, it is less a startup and more a turnkey operation — essentially inheriting a fleet and a business model that, reportedly, works. Don’t forget, these are pirates after all.

Each pirate ship is roughly 40 feet long and carries up to 40 passengers, with twin Yamaha outboard engines and enough interactive paraphernalia to turn any boat tour into a theatrical production. There are 24 onboard water cannons, themed experiences, and crews that perform pirate stories and interactive entertainment.

And while kids’ adventures may be the most visible part of the operation, the business grew far beyond birthday parties.

Private charters, school outings, summer camps, corporate events, theatre cruises and even escape-room-style experiences became additional revenue streams over the years.

Because the ships are road transportable, a new owner could theoretically expand into other waterfront destinations across Canada.

The price of the business was not published.

Is swashbuckling on your vision board? Now might be your best chance to make your booty dreams come true.