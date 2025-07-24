Acclaimed filmmaker and part-time Torontonian Guillermo del Toro gets key to the city

Mayor Olivia Chow awarded the Key to the City today to acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro in a ceremony held at Cinespace Studios, recognizing his lasting contributions to Toronto’s film industry.

As part of the event, the Marine Terminal campus sound stages were officially renamed the Guillermo del Toro Stages, honouring the director’s creative ties to the city. Del Toro, a three-time Academy Award winner, has filmed several major projects in Toronto, including The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley, Cabinet of Curiosities, and the upcoming Frankenstein.

Guillermo del Toro honoured with Key to the City as Cinespace unveils the “Guillermo del Toro Stages” News release: https://t.co/ylXA5xa33I pic.twitter.com/MfdeleFB3e — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) July 24, 2025

“Toronto has been a second home to me and my creative endeavours. To have my name associated with these glorious stages where my beloved crew and colleagues share both work and memories is an immense honor,” said del Toro. “I am deeply grateful to Cinespace Studios for this recognition, and to the Toronto film community for its unwavering support throughout decades of my career.”

Del Toro often takes to social media to highlight his favourite hidden gems in Toronto such as book stores. The filmmaker also hosted a horror film series for TIFF this month. In addition, he has advocated for the preservation of the Revue Cinema.

@MayorOliviaChow Can you help save the REVUE, one of Canada’s most beloved, non-profit, cultural landmarks? https://t.co/59TrOEgoqB Almost 20k signatures have been added https://t.co/uvT0DalW6d

If not you, WHO can help? Or HOW can I help? @BhutilaKarpoche @viraniarif @gordperks — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 4, 2024

The Key to the City is Toronto’s highest civic honour, awarded to individuals who exemplify the spirit of the city and contribute meaningfully to its cultural and civic life.

“Guillermo del Toro is a once-in-a-generation storyteller, director and filmmaker,” said Mayor Olivia Chow. “From The Shape of Water to Nightmare Alley to the highly anticipated Frankenstein, he has consistently chosen to produce his award-winning movies in Toronto, supporting our city’s $2.6 billion film industry which employs more than 40,000 people. Today, we celebrate his contributions to Toronto and his films which have touched viewers from around the world.”

Frankenstein will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.