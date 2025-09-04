A massive yellow oasis mural is bringing new life to this Toronto neighbourhood

A once-blank wall in Toronto’s Hillcrest Village has been transformed into a stunning landmark thanks to Yellow Oasis, a new community-engaged mural led by Iranian-Canadian artist Yasaman Mehrsa.

Stretching eight storeys on the west façade of 840 St. Clair Ave. W., the mural is said to draw inspiration from Garrison Creek, a buried waterway that once flowed through the neighbourhood. The artwork evokes the creek as a symbol of continuity, connection, and memory—linking past and present, nature and city, and the diverse communities who now call Hillcrest home.

“Yellow Oasis is a celebration of what lies beneath and beyond what we see, the creek that once flowed here, the trees that grew tall, and the animals that still move among us,” says lead artist Yasaman Mehrsa. “I wanted to show how nature continues to breathe life into the city, offering beauty, guidance, and renewal.”

The project was produced by STEPS Public Art with support from the City of Toronto’s StreetARToronto program, Eight Forty condo residents, Councillor Josh Matlow, Toronto Friends of the Visual Arts, Bulmash-Siegel Foundation, Ontario Arts Council, Canadian Heritage, and TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment.

Local city councillor Josh Matlow calls the mural an expression of community, creativity and leadership.

“I was excited to partner with STEPS in their mission to make our streets safer and more welcoming,” he added.

Residents of Eight Forty say the mural has made a difference in their daily lives as well.

“Residents feel safer, more connected to the neighbourhood, and proud to be part of a lasting cultural contribution,” says condo board member Terry Winston.

To celebrate the Yellow Oasis mural and its collaborators, a community gathering will be held on, Sept. 11 from 5-6 p.m. at 840 St. Clair Ave. W.