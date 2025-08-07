A beloved green space space on Spadina Avenue is getting a bold new look

Clarence Square Park in downtown Toronto is getting a summer refresh, thanks to a city collaboration with the Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area (TDWBIA). The small downtown park on Spadina Ave, just north of Front St, boasts a mature tree canopy, a couple of park benches and an enclosed dog off-leash area, but will receive tons of upgrades as part of this revitalization plan set to continue into 2026. Think tree trimming, fresh landscaping, 300 square metres of temporary decking, new tables and chairs, and a playful, three-dimensional “T.O.” sculpture made from reusable wooden blocks.

The area’s residential population is projected to exceed 55,000 in the next five years, so investing in parks and public spaces has been a top priority for the city.

“This is just the first step toward permanent improvements the City is planning for Clarence Square Park to meet our commitment to it being a welcome place for all,” Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, City of Toronto, said in a statement. “In 2026, we’re looking at implementing revitalizations to existing park features and heritage attributes, aiming to enhance this beloved, much-needed space in the King-Spadina neighbourhood.”

There will also be tons of free public programming at the park running through the end of September! The Clarence Square Summer Music Series features live performances from local musicians every Thursday to Saturday, from 12-2 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy games and surprise pop-up events.

“Our team has been focused on turning overlooked and underused spaces into destinations, which are key to supporting a growing residential and commercial population,” Dana Duncanson, Managing Director of the TDWBIA said. “Over the past two years, we’ve activated parks with free events like Downtown Movies in the Park in partnership with TIFF at David Pecaut Square, and upcoming events like Doggie Fest at Roundhouse Park and WellnessTO at Victoria Memorial Park.”

Improvements to the park have already started, with permanent revitalization expected to begin in 2026.

