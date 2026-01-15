10 best ways to spend a snow day in Toronto

Snow days: they only come a few times a year, but when they do, you’ve got to take advantage of this underrated perk of the winter season in Toronto. With a snowstorm overtaking many parts of Ontario, including the city, bringing in up to 40 centimetres of snow, schools have been cancelled and offices closed. Don’t want to waste away these peak winter days? Here are 10 ways to spend a snow day in Toronto.

Get a major serotonin boost by taking refuge from the cold at an indoor garden. There are a few amazing spots in Toronto to do so, from greenhouses bursting with palm trees to peaceful and relaxing bamboo gardens. If your ideal way to spend a snow day is by forgetting snow even exists, this is your best bet. Check out the Bamboo Garden at U of T’s Terrence Donnelly Centre, the Allen Gardens Conservatory and more amazing spots.

Once the snow stops falling, Toronto will be blanketed in the perfect powder for racing down the city’s best hills. Grab a sled and go on the perfect winter adventure — tobogganing isn’t just for kids, after all! There are so many great hills in Toronto; Riverdale Park features two epic slopes, while Cedarvale Park is great if you also want to tack on some skating to your tobogganing.

Stay safe inside from the cold and get your temperature up a different way: competition. Toronto is home to so many fun board game cafés, such as Snakes & Lattes and Twilight Cafe & Bar, with many offering unlimited use of their extensive game libraries for a set fee. Bring your friends, bring your family and settle in for an evening of winning (or being a gracious loser).

Embrace all things Canadian by trying out one of the country’s most popular sports: curling. You may think this sport, which requires artificial ice, curling stones and more to practice, isn’t accessible, but Toronto has quite a few amazing spots where you can try sweeping for the first time. Check out Leaside Curling Club for beginners or Ace Hotel Toronto’s Winter Chalet program for great vibes.

Sometimes, the best way to beat the cold is by fully giving in to it. Bundle up and get some fresh air on a super scenic winter walk through the city. There’s arguably no better time to go for a walk this season than right after a fresh snowfall. Trees will be sparkling, winter critters will be out scavenging and you’ll gain a newfound appreciation for the season. Check out Roncesvalles Village, Martin Goodman Trail, Crothers Woods and more for a scenic stroll.

Combat the cold at a sauna — but not just any sauna. Toronto only recently got a floating sauna on the waterfront, complete with a handcrafted cedar sauna overlooking the water and a few cold plunge pools (but we don’t blame you if you skip out on those). Löyly Floating Sauna is inspired by Finnish traditions, and you can book a private or community session until as late as 8:30 p.m. Time your booking to correspond with the sunset for an extra scenic treat!

Lean into the wellness trend by exploring a saltwater experience right in Toronto. Body Blitz Spa offers a warm Dead Sea salt pool and a hot Epsom salt pool while the Windsor Arms Hotel Spa boasts a salt cave therapy that mimics the microclimate of a Himalayan salt cave. With so many great spas in Toronto with their own saltwater experiences, you can stay inside all day and forget about the cold.

We may live in a city with four seasons, but swimming doesn’t have to be reserved for the cold months. We’re lucky to have an abundance of excellent indoor pools in Toronto, so if you want to get a little bit of exercise and relaxation in (or just hibernate from the cold in a place where you can pretend it’s summer), stop by an indoor pool, like the Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre or North Toronto Memorial Community Centre.

Everyone is talking about Heated Rivalry these days, and we Canadians get to claim it as our own. The queer hockey show — which was directed by Letterkenny‘s Jacob Tierney, stars Canadian Hudson Williams, was filmed all over Toronto and Ontario and was based on a book by Canadian author Rachel Reid — has taken the world by storm, travelling all the way to the Golden Globes. If you somehow missed this piece of pop culture gold, get cozy inside for the day and binge watch all six episodes of this super steamy show.

Dreaming of getting on the green on the summer? Take your mind off the snow outside by practicing your golf swing — inside. The indoor golf trend has totally taken off in Toronto, and there are so many spots across the city to enjoy this peaceful pastime even when the weather is rough. Check out The Sand Trap, 6ix Indoor Iron Golf and more.