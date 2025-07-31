Dog days of summer: 10 amazing things to do with your pup in Toronto this month

Summer is most people’s favourite season in Toronto — including, we’re guessing, your dog. While the weather may be almost too hot for us humans, pets can’t resist the allure of running outside until they’re completely exhausted. So let your dog dictate your social calendar this month and try out one of these amazing things to do in Toronto with your pup in August.

When: Aug. 23

Doggie Fest Toronto is teaming up with Toronto Downtown West BIA this month to make their annual Summer Carnival event bigger and better than ever. Happening at Roundhouse Park, this free, dog-friendly celebration is all about pets (OK, and their owners too). Expect pet-friendly vendors offering everything from handmade treats to stylish dog gear, fun games and interactive activities for all four-legged friends, adorable photo ops and of course, the chance to meet your dog-loving neighbours.

When: Aug. 9

Pair two of your favourite things this month: pups and pints! This educational event at Steadfast Brewery offers a laid-back opportunity for animal lovers to hang out and have a craft beer while learning about pet adoption and animal welfare. A local vendor market on-site will feature treats, goodies and more pet-friendly brands, and you might win big at the raffle and silent auction (all in support of local dog rescue Stray to Play). VIP attendees will also receive a gift card for a puppy yoga hammock or puppy pilates class at Pudgy Pups! Talks and presentations include one on dog body language, one on mental health and therapy dogs and one on dog park safety.

When: Aug. 29–Sept. 1

Running in conjunction with Toronto International Buskerfest, Bark in the Park TO is a four-day tail-wagging extravaganza celebrating all things canine! Taking over Woodbine Park, highlights include a dog costume contest, a special showing of The Ultimutts (who wowed judges on Canada’s Got Talent), an impressive lineup of vendors, an obstacle course and doggy play zone and even splash zones so your furry friend can cool off if it gets too warm. The best part — admission will give you access to two festivals, this one and Buskerfest!

When: Aug. 8

Dog lovers who also happen to be art lovers should bring their pups to an art experience that will be fun for you and your pet! PAWsome Pouches, hosted by Brush & Bloom, offers a beginner-friendly workshop where you’ll design your own canvas treat pouch, using fabric markers and fun stencils. Held at the dog-friendly Black Lab Brewing, you can sip on a craft beer as you craft — and maybe your canine will leave with a new furry friend by the end of the event.

When: Aug. 9, 10, 17

Toronto Dog Moms has been running some of the best pup-focused events in the city, and this month they’re back with their popular Paws Walk series. On Aug. 9, explore Yonge and St. Clair with your dog and other canine-loving friends as you stop into the top art, food and dog-friendly spots in the neighbourhood! On Aug. 10, you can explore Bloorcourt, and on Aug. 17, the group travels all the way to Riverside for the final August Paws Walk date.

Go on a waterfront adventure this summer with your pup thanks to Toronto Harbour Tours! Dogs are absolutely allowed on their boats, which will take you on a scenic tour of the waterfront. Learn about Toronto’s top landmarks, from the Rogers Centre to Hanlan’s Point and the city’s working sugar refinery. This will sure to be fun for your dog — wildlife, ranging from beavers to native birds and deer are often spotted on this tour, so your canine can be exposed to the city’s wild creatures! And of course, don’t miss the many photo ops; we’ll guarantee a photo of your dog posing in front of the CN Tower at sunset will make it onto your fridge.

Berczy Park Dog Fountain

An underrated spot in the city, Berczy Park Dog Fountain is pretty magnificent. Honouring the four-legged friends that visit this neighbourhood gem, the fountain is made up of three tiers of dog sculptures, all with their eyes glued to the bone at the top. See if you can spot your own dog’s breed on the fountain; there are 27 featured in the design, including a Dalmatian, Great Dane, Jack Russell Terrier, Golden Retriever and Pug. The whimsical fountain is located in the very charming Berczy Park, littered with benches and tables and just steps from St. Lawrence Market. Bring your dog here and see if they try to play with one of the pretty realistic looking sculptures. Don’t worry, they won’t be disappointed — the park is always teeming with dogs on their walks!

When: Aug. 9–10

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome (on a leash) to Wavelength Summer Thing, an annual celebration that’s part of SummerSeries in Trillium Park. This outdoor festival offers two full days of live music by local artists ranging from indie folk to electronica. There will also be immersive art installations, interactive activities, a mobile sauna, food vendors and an indie market by the water. Located right in the heart of Ontario Place, this is great place to bring your dog, thanks to the waterfront park and plenty of greenery nearby for exploring!

An escape room that not only welcomes, but needs a dog to operate? Sign us up! Trivia Escape Rooms hosts a room called Escape the Pound that requires a furry friend to help your team navigate the pound by sniffing out codes to locks, retrieving balls and more. The premise: your pet has been snagged by the villainous Dog Catcher, and it’s your job to break your dog out of the pound before they put them to sleep forever! The escape room company notes that even if your dog isn’t the sharpest when it comes to sniffing out smells, it will still be plenty of fun. Just be sure to bring treats your pup is familiar with!

When: Aug. 23–24

If you have a particularly cultured dog, take them with you to explore the Yorkville Murals! This annual art and muralist festival will be taking over Yorkville Avenue from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue, turning the entire space into a vibrant cultural playground. Expect large-scale murals, inflatable art, immersive installations, live painting and even dance battles and pop-up shops. Go on your own self-guided tour, with your furry friend beside you, through each larger than life mural — and snap some adorable pictures of your pup as you go.